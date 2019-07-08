PetSmart Is Giving Out Free Dog-Friendly Sundaes to Pups to Celebrate National Ice Cream Month

The dog-safe ice cream treats will be available at PetSmart stores with PetsHotel facilities on July 20 and 21

By Kelli Bender
July 08, 2019 04:46 PM
If life feels a little sweeter, it could be because we’re in the midst of National Ice Cream Month.

PetSmart wants to make sure dogs get to enjoy this month-long celebration too; That’s why they are offering free dog-friendly ice creams — complete with dog treat topping — this July.

To get your canine their cold fix, visit a PetSmart store with PetsHotel facilities on Saturday, July 20 or on National Ice Cream Day — Sunday, July 21. On these days, PetSmart PetsHotel locations across North America will be offering free four-ounce, dog-safe ice creams while supplies last.

The treat-topped ice creams are usually only available to pooches attending PetSmart’s Doggie Day Camp or staying at a PetSmart PetsHotel overnight, but the pet specialty retailer decided to make a special exception for National Ice Cream Month.

If you are unable to get to a PetSmart PetsHotel location with your dog on July 20 or 21, but still want to give your dog a sweet treat, make sure to feed your pup dog-safe ice cream only.

According to the American Kennel Club, ingesting ice cream made for humans can cause gas, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, and vomiting in dogs. Feeding your canine dog-safe ice cream also ensures that your pet isn’t accidentally eating chocolate or xylitol — two ingredients that can be extremely dangerous for dogs to eat.

Visit PetSmart’s website to find the store location with a PetsHotel near you.

