PetSmart and Disney Team Up to Celebrate Pixar's 25th Anniversary with a New Line of Dog Toys

Pixar Animation Studio recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

This news may make you feel old (Finding Nemo didn't come out that long ago did it?), but it should also get you excited. To celebrate the important landmark, Disney teamed up with PetSmart to create an adorable, and exclusive, line of dog toys inspired by Pixar's numerous hit films, like Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Toy Story, and Monsters Inc.

There's a canine toy version of Nemo, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Mr. Incredible, Dory, and many other iconic Pixar characters. Your pup may not have a favorite Pixar movie, or maybe they do, but they certainly have a favorite type of toy. PetSmart has you covered! Their new Pixar line of dog toys come in all shapes and sizes, so there is something fitting for small and large pooches. Additionally, the toys include all sorts of enticing features. So if your canine likes rope toys, or squeakers, or bungee toys, or crinkle toys, or balls, PetSmart and Disney have you covered.

The new toys, exclusively available at PetSmart, vary in price from $4.99 to $12.99 and are for sale in stores and online now.