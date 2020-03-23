PetSmart Charities Commits $1 Million to Animal Shelter and Pet Parents Affected by Coronavirus

Image zoom Isabel Pavia/Getty

PetSmart Charities has made a promise to help America’s animals as shelters and pet parents face issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent news release, PetSmart Charities — a non-profit that us the leading funder of animal welfare in the U.S. — expressed its concern that the current health crisis could have long-lasting effects on pets, including the potential shuttering of some animal welfare organizations, an increase in pet surrenders due to health and economic hardship, and a decrease in shelter adoption rates.

In an effort to prevent COVID-19’s negative effect on pets and the people who care for them, PetSmart Charities has chosen to commit “up to $1 million to support pets and people affected by COVID-19.” According to the charity, these funds “will support both the animal shelters caring for pets and organizations that are helping impacted people keep and care for their pets in the areas with the highest number of reported cases in the U.S. and Canada.“

“As an organization dedicated to supporting pets and the people who love them, PetSmart Charities remains committed to the health and welfare of pets during this unprecedented time, and our hearts go out to those impacted by COVID-19,” Chris McCurdy, interim president at PetSmart Charities, said in a statement. “We pledge to remain nimble as the need grows during this pandemic. Whether you are a shelter overwhelmed with the intake of homeless pets or an organization that provides resources to pet parents concerned about how they will care for their pets due to quarantine, we’re here for you.”

To learn more about PetSmart Charities and its emergency relief support visit www.petsmartcharities.org.

