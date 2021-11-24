This Self-Cleaning Litter Box Went Viral on TikTok, and It's 41% Off on Amazon
Easily the least glamorous part about owning a cat is cleaning the litter box. Our feline companions already believe we are their loyal servants, which isn't far from the truth with how often we clean up after their bathroom breaks. Thankfully, you can avoid getting your hands dirty (literally) with the help of a self-cleaning litter box that does all the work for you. Usually, these types of systems cost hundreds of dollars, but TikTok users found one that's relatively inexpensive — and it's 41 percent off during Amazon's Black Friday Sale.
The PetSafe ScoopFree Self-Cleaning Litter Box has gone viral on TikTok with two popular videos that show how the litter box works. The box's benefits have helped the videos exceed 68,000 and 56,000 likes respectively, so it's no wonder it has more than 6,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One TikTok user loves it so much they said "this litter box changed my life."
Not only does this system do the cleaning for you, but it also helps prevent your cat from tracking litter everywhere by using low-tracking crystals that are 99 percent dust-free. The trays last up to 30 days for one cat, but several five-star reviewers say it's best to change it after two weeks. Refills can be purchased in a pack of three from Amazon and they're also on sale right now, so you might as well add some to your cart along with the litter box.
As if this litter box could get any better, it also features a digital counter that tells you how many times your kitty is going to the bathroom, which can be beneficial to know for health reasons. For an additional fee, you can upgrade to the Smart PetSafe box that reminds you when to change the litter tray and allows you to download the My PetSafe app on your smartphone to track your cat's information anywhere you go.
"Looking at the difference with litter, the smell is almost non-existent, there is no dust, she [the cat] tracks a couple little crystals but nothing like litter, and IT CLEANS ITSELF," wrote one satisfied customer. "No scooping is worth the cost. Plus, the amount of litter we were buying, scooping, changing, smelling, etc. ends up being more than the crystals."
This self-cleaning litter box is a game changer for cat owners; it makes it easier to leave the house without coming back to a full box and saves you extra time. What's not to love? Add it to your cart while it's 41 percent off for Black Friday and before it sells out.
