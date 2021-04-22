Even Dog Owners With Anxious Pets Love This Top-Rated Car Seat from Amazon

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
As a dog owner, it’s always fun to bring your best buddy along for the ride. But as all dog parents know, it can be nerve-wracking if you don’t have the essentials, especially if there’s long travel distance involved. Sure, it’s nice to have your dog stay put on your lap or in a dog carrier, but that’s not always the safest bet when it comes to driving. If you’re on the hunt for a new car seat for your dog, the PetSafe Happy Ride Deluxe Booster Seat is a huge hit among Amazon shoppers.
This roomy car seat works for a variety of smaller to medium breeds —the smallest size fits dogs up to 12 pounds, the medium fits up to 18 pounds, and the large fits dogs up to 25 pounds.
Pups love to look out car windows to get a perfect view of whatever’s going on outside, and this makes it easy to strap them and keep them safe, but still let them sight-see. The adjustable straps install into any car seat with a headrest, and the raised booster seat has three attachment points. And there’s no need to worry about your dog’s comfort as they ride, either. The inside is quilted with microsuede and an additional padded liner, so it basically feels like a doggy bed in your car. The brand also claims that the car seat helps dogs with car sickness and restlessness who normally wouldn’t enjoy a ride.
Buy It! PetSafe Happy Ride Deluxe Booster Seat, starting at $23.94; amazon.com
As all dog owners know, anything a pup touches can get dirty quickly, and this car seat is no exception. But don’t fret: It’s machine washable as long as you remove the liner. You can also store it in your car in perpetuity, or fold it up and put it away when you need more space. These are just a few of the reasons it’s been named an Amazon’s Choice product in Dog Booster Seats by PetSafe. Over 5,000 happy customers have granted it a five-star rating.
“When I got my pup he weighed three pounds and it worked, and now that he weighs seven pounds, it still works! He can raise up and look out the window, or lie down if he gets tired,” one reviewer shared. “I bought this for my chihuahua because she hates the car. She whines and shakes. This seat cut that problem down significantly. She still doesn't love the car but it has definitely made riding in the car less scary for her,” said another.
If you’re a dog parent on the hunt for a new car seat, grab the PetSafe Happy Ride Deluxe Booster Seat on Amazon today.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.