Pet Parents Are Raving About Amazon’s Top-Selling Dog Stairs That Are ‘Good for Arthritic Pets’

Like people, dogs and cats inevitably struggle with health issues such as hip pain and stiff joints as they age. Older pets might not be able to jump onto beds or sofas as smoothly as they used to, making it harder for them to snuggle up next to their favorite humans. To help your dog climb onto surfaces safely and prevent any injuries, vets say a ramp or bed stairs can be worth it — and Amazon shoppers trust none other than PetSafe's CozyUp Folding Pet Steps as their go-to option.
As the retailer's best-selling option in the Dog Stairs & Steps category, PetSafe's bed stairs have more than 24,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers have called them a "very sturdy" and "super easy to assemble" product that's ″good for arthritic pets,″ but the best news is that they're currently on sale for $60.
When it comes to pet stairs, many might think of their weight, durability, and nonslip features as the most important considerations. According to reviewers, PetSafe's stairs score top marks in these areas, holding up to 200 pounds in weight and designed with nonslip rubber pads on the legs to prevent any slippage. Even the individual steps are fitted with nonslip pads, so dogs that love running up the stairs have little chance of sliding.
Plus, the PetSafe stairs are foldable, making them ideal for traveling or for small homes. One reviewer said they're the "perfect stairs," adding, "the stairs are very simple to assemble and they fit perfectly between my footboard and mattress to secure a snug fit to the bed. Now my dog no longer wakes me up in the middle of the night to get on my bed."
Another shopper said PetSafe's stairs are "exactly" what their Boston Terrier — who likes jumping on beds — needed. "These stairs are just what I've been looking for for my aging Boston, and I evaluated options for months," said the reviewer. "She likes to come up on the bed, but as she's gotten older, she's started to miss — sometimes falling directly on her back... They're very sturdy, the treads are great, and I feel so much better about her being safe. And if you want them out of the way, they easily fold. I highly recommend these!"
In fact, even younger and smaller dogs can benefit from the steps, with some reviewers calling them "a must-have for small pets" like Pomeranians, Yorkshire Terriers, and Cavapoos. The PetSafe stairs are available in an extra large size for dogs weighing up to 200 pounds and a standard size for breeds up to 150 pounds. Shop them both at Amazon below.
