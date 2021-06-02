The No-Pull Dog Harness That Went Viral on TikTok Is Only $17 Right Now
If you're a pet owner, you've probably come to appreciate a good deal on all things Fido-related. And right now, Amazon is treating shoppers to incredible savings on the PetSafe Easy Walk Dog Harness. Thanks to the online retailer's Early Access Prime Day deal, the best-selling harness is 37 percent off to Prime members, making the $26.99 retail price drop to as low as $16.95. Prices vary depending on the color and size combination you select.
As you may recall, this harness went viral on TikTok for its ability to calm overexcited dogs during walk time by helping them resist the urge to pull. In addition to garnering hundreds of thousands of likes, it also earned the seal of approval of one of our editors, who said that it ″transformed my aggressive walker in one day″ after testing it out.
Created by veterinary experts, the PetSafe Easy Walk Dog Harness consists of a martingale loop and front chest leash attachment that are designed to fit comfortably across your dog's chest to gently steer them. (Don't worry, it's got a breathable construction that won't irritate or hurt your furry friend.) This, in turn, stops pulling and gives you control over their movement. Since it doesn't go on their throat, the harness is also ideal for dogs that tend to get tangled up in the leash, and makes a great tool for leash training. To ensure a perfect fit, it's available in sizes small to extra large, plus a petite size for tiny pups.
Not only is it a favorite among TikTokers and PEOPLE editors, but the PetSafe Easy Walk Dog Harness is also an Amazon best-seller. In fact, it has more than 23,000 combined five-star reviews and ratings. In their reviews, shoppers called the harness life-changing for its instant and significant behavior correcting abilities in dogs of all sizes and breeds.
"Best harness ever for a wild puppy," one reviewer raved. "I have a 50-pound chocolate lab puppy who was a real nightmare to walk. My friend told me about this harness. Seriously, the best ever! He walks like a dream come true. I am no longer stressed or tense. He's now the best dog ever thanks to this harness."
