The No-Pull Dog Harness That Went Viral on TikTok Is Only $17 Right Now

Created by veterinary experts, the PetSafe Easy Walk Dog Harness consists of a martingale loop and front chest leash attachment that are designed to fit comfortably across your dog's chest to gently steer them. (Don't worry, it's got a breathable construction that won't irritate or hurt your furry friend.) This, in turn, stops pulling and gives you control over their movement. Since it doesn't go on their throat, the harness is also ideal for dogs that tend to get tangled up in the leash, and makes a great tool for leash training. To ensure a perfect fit, it's available in sizes small to extra large, plus a petite size for tiny pups.