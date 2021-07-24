If You Hate Picking Up After Your Dog, You Need This Mess-Free Pooper Scooper with Over 50,000 Amazon Ratings

One of the less pleasant parts about being a dog owner is the amount of poop scooping that comes along with it. But every pup parent knows it's just part of the job, and furry friends are worth the cleanup time. And there are plenty of ways to pick up after your dog, in hopes of being a courteous neighbor or to just best maintain your own home. If you're looking for a simple solution in either scenario, consider trying the Petmate Arm & Hammer Pooper Scooper. For just under $17, you can easily rake and dispose of your dog's waste in just a few seconds.