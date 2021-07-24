If You Hate Picking Up After Your Dog, You Need This Mess-Free Pooper Scooper with Over 50,000 Amazon Ratings
One of the less pleasant parts about being a dog owner is the amount of poop scooping that comes along with it. But every pup parent knows it's just part of the job, and furry friends are worth the cleanup time. And there are plenty of ways to pick up after your dog, in hopes of being a courteous neighbor or to just best maintain your own home. If you're looking for a simple solution in either scenario, consider trying the Petmate Arm & Hammer Pooper Scooper. For just under $17, you can easily rake and dispose of your dog's waste in just a few seconds.
Simply put, the scooper is very versatile and easy to use. It features a swivel design, which allows you to rotate the bin for easier scooping and disposing of dog waste. The scooper also has a reach of 32 inches, so you can grab from further away without getting too close to the waste. There's a plastic rake included, which makes the grabbing process even smoother as you place waste into the bag and bin.
There are scented Arm & Hammer bags included in the packaging as well, to make scooping as odor-free as possible. The bin has a bag hook on each side for you to comfortably place and keep the plastic bags secure throughout the scooping process. Because the rake and bin are plastic, the entire system is lightweight and easy to carry around as you pick up after your dog. Plus, the scooper is suitable for different surfaces, whether it be grass or hard pavement. And if you have a larger breed, the bin is designed to easily handle bigger amounts of waste, too.
Buy It! Petmate Arm & Hammer Pooper Scooper, $16.92; amazon.com
"The rake is fabulous for collecting poop when my dogs choose to go in the rocks we have surrounding the pool or the palm trees," one customer shared. The same shopper noted the scooper really does work great for dogs of any size.
Another shopper expressed their appreciation for the bags included with the scooper. "I like the fact that I can use regular grocery bags in the bucket, but I actually like the Arm and Hammer bags that it comes with. They are much thicker/sturdier than grocery bags and won't tear if you catch the rake on it," the reviewer shared.Make cleaning up your pup's messes so much easier with this fan-favorite pooper scooper from Amazon today.