The Best-Selling Pooper Scooper on Amazon Is 59% Off — but Only for a Few More Hours
We're all thinking it, so we're just going to say it: cleaning up poop is probably the worst part about owning a dog. But our pets are still totally worth it, especially when you have a pooper scooper to help make the task less disgusting.
Right now, Amazon is having a 24-hour sale to kick off national pet month and the Petmate Arm and Hammer Pooper Scooper is 59 percent off. Don't hesitate, though! The deal ends at 11:59 p.m. PT, so you only have a few more hours to get it for just $15, which is its lowest price so far this year.
You'll receive a swivel bin, rake, and two waste bags that allow you to pick up poop without having to bend over or touch it with your hands. Not only does the pooper scooper help make this chore easier, but it'll also save time since you don't have to use an individual bag for each pile you clean up.
Buy It! Petmate Arm & Hammer Swivel Bin & Rake Pooper Scooper, $14.44 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com
The handy tool can be used with or without bags, but they make it easier to keep the scoop in pristine condition by preventing build-up. You can also order replacement bags separately while they're also on sale, but some shoppers said plastic grocery bags work just as well.
The pooper scooper has support from more than 48,600 Amazon shoppers who give it a perfect five-star rating, with one describing it as the "best poop solution yet." Another reviewer wrote that it's "still going strong over a year later" and said it "makes a gross job so easy."
Picking up dog poop will never be glamorous, but having the right tools on hand can at least make it a little better. Take this as your sign to pick up a quality pooper scooper while it's on major sale for the next few hours.
