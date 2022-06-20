This Best-Selling Automatic Feeder Is the Secret to Pleasing Cats Who Eat at Odd Hours, and It's on Sale
Did you know cats are naturally nocturnal animals? That's probably why your cat tries waking you up in the middle of the night for food. Luckily, there's a simple solution to the endless yowling that doesn't involve getting out of bed.
Everyone wins with the Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder, which is on sale at Amazon right now thanks to a coupon. You can set up to four timers per day to dispense food, ensuring your cat is fed while you're sleeping, at work, or just in another room.
The device holds four liters (16.9 cups) of kibble and allows up to nine portions to be dispensed per meal; program it ahead of time to feed your cat the right amount according to their needs and prevent under- and overeating. You can even record your voice to alert your cat that it's meal time, so they'll still feel connected to you even when you're not there.
Buy It! Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder, $62.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
The feeder should be placed near an outlet or USB hub and on a flat surface to avoid spills. Both the holding tank and food dish are removable, and they can easily be cleaned by hand or in the dishwasher. Plus, the electric-powered device can run on batteries in case there's a power outage.
It's backed by more than 8,600 five-star ratings and is the best-seller in Amazon's automatic cat feeder category. One reviewer called it "life-changing," saying they are "very impressed" with how easy it is to use and how convenient it is. Another shopper said you can basically "set it and forget it" and added that there are "no more 3 a.m. wake-up calls" from their hungry kitty.
If you're tired of being rudely awoken by your cat who thinks they'll starve without a midnight snack, the Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder might be your saving grace. Don't forget to apply Amazon's coupon before adding it to your cart to get an extra 10 percent off, bringing the total to just $63.
