According to Pet Owners, This Automatic Feeder Is a ‘Lifesaver’ for Needy Cats and Long Vacations

It's hugely helpful for overweight and binge-eating cats, shoppers say, especially because they then stop hounding you for more food. They know when they're getting fed, and don't look to you as the reason they're not. "I purchased these auto feeders because one of our cats has started being SO annoying," a reviewer who says it's "worth the cash and then some" explains. "He associated me so strongly with food that if I got up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom or get a glass of water and it was within two hours of breakfast time, he would scream at me to be fed! When I got home from work, it was 20 minutes of screaming."