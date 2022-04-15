Pete Davidson to Voice Marmaduke in Upcoming Netflix Movie About the Famous Great Dane Dog

Marmaduke, featuring Pete Davidson and J.K. Simmons, will be available to stream on Netflix on May 6

Marmaduke is clambering onto screens soon.

On May 6, Marmaduke — a new 3D CGI animated movie about the comic canine — will premiere on Netflix. The famous Great Dane dog is getting the celebrity treatment in the upcoming feature. Pete Davidson is voicing leading pooch, Marmaduke.

In the trailer for Marmaduke, the Saturday Night Live star, 28, brings the dog's infamously clumsy demeanor to life. The film follows Marmdauke as the canine stumbles through his days, causing cute but messy chaos. After a video of the large pup's hijinks goes viral, a successful dog trainer spots the clip and decides to try turning the goofy (and gassy) canine into a top show dog.

J.K. Simmons and David Koechner also voice characters in this new take on Marmaduke, directed by Mark A.Z. Dippé, Matt Philip Whelan, and Youngki Lee.

This isn't Davidson's only recent work with Netflix. On the April 2 episode of SNL, the actor led a sketch about his frustration with long movies. In the amusing segment, Davidson raps at Netflix, asking for the streaming giant to provide more "short-ass movies" — films that don't run over two hours.

"Found a flick, I'm about to pick it / But right before I click it / I look down right below the line, and that's when I see the runtime," Davidson rapped during the sketch, as the evening's musical guest, Gunna, 28, added, "I'm not pushing 'P' unless it's under two hours / Like Lion King or Bad Moms or all three Austin Powers."

Netflix was quick to take Davidson's advice. On April 4, Netflix tweeted the news that it added a Short-Ass Movie category to its platform, which features films with a runtime of around 100 minutes or less, inspired by the comedian's SNL sketch.