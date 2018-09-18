Pete Davidson Adopts a Pig with Ariana Grande — and Celebrates Their New Pet with a Tattoo

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are expanding their family… with a pet!

Over the weekend, Grande, 25, shared a series of Instagram stories showing herself and Davidson, 24, cuddling up to a tiny brown pig.

Proving his love for their new addition, Davidson got a tattoo of the pig just one day later. In a photo posted by tattoo artist Mira Mariah, the ink of the pig’s face can be seen on Davidson’s side. The pig’s name was also revealed as the words Piggy Smallz were written below its face.

The comedian also added a tattoo of Winnie the Pooh to his collection.

This isn’t the first time Davidson has made an aspect of his and Grande’s relationship permanent with a tattoo.

Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

In May, the newly engaged couple showed off matching tiny clouds on their fingers.

The Saturday Night Live star shared a photo of the ink on Instagram, while fans spotted Grande’s during a concert.

The lovebirds later had the word “reborn” tatted on their thumbs as well as “H2GKMO,” Grande’s favorite saying, “Honest to God, knock me out.”

Davidson also has a bunny-eared mask tattooed behind his ear, which inspired by the mask that Grande wears on the cover of her Dangerous Woman album. Plus, Grande’s initials “AG” on his finger.

In June, Grande got “Pete” inked on her finger, plus the number “8418” on her ankle, which is the badge number of Davidson’s father who died in 911.

Pete Davidson

When they’re not covering their body with art, Grande and Davidson are showing off major PDA.

Earlier this month, Davidson and Grande were spotted making out while eating at the famed Italian restaurant Carbone.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

A source told PEOPLE they “were making out over pasta all night. It was iconic.”

At one point, “Pete even moved to the other side of the booth to make out some more,” the source added. However, when a fan approached the couple for a photo they happily obliged.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Says Pete Davidson Asked Her Permission Before Their First Kiss: ‘It Was So Sick’

Grande and Davidson got engaged in June after several weeks of dating.

“They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time,” a source previously told PEOPLE.