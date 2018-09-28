Pete Davidson is learning the hard way that people don’t typically get pigs as house pets for a reason.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday night, Davidson opened up about his and fiancée Ariana Grande‘s recent addition: a porcine pal.

“The first two days, it was really new and it didn’t move much,” Davidson told Meyers of the pig. “But then — now, it’s starting to bite.”

Doing a head butting motion, Davidson continued, “Starting to do stuff like — it’s a pig.”

When Meyers remarked that people don’t typically keep pigs as pets in Manhattan — where the bride and groom-to-be reside — Davidson admitted, “So, you know, I see why.”

Earlier this month, Grande, 25, shared a series of Instagram stories showing herself and Davidson, 24, cuddling up to a tiny brown pig.

Proving his love for their new addition, Davidson got a tattoo of the pig just one day later. In a photo posted by tattoo artist Mira Mariah, the ink of the pig’s face can be seen on Davidson’s side. The pig’s name was also revealed as Piggy Smallz.

“Can I just say, this girl, she was like, ‘I want a pig,’ ” Davidson said on Thursday, recounting how they acquired the animal. “And then an hour later, it was just there. You know what I mean? Like I’m still trying to get a Propecia refill for the last two weeks. This chick got a pig in a f—–g hour.”

Of Piggy Smallz, Davidson praised, “Oh, it’s a top bitch. … It’s a bougie pig.”

The pig, he said, has tripled in size since the couple first adopted it, but still, he told Meyers, “I love it, yeah, I want it to get big and fat.”

During the interview, Davidson also opened up about the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live — and the sketch comedy series’ showrunner Lorne Michael’s feelings about the comedian’s growing collection of body art.

“He doesn’t like them,” said Davidson. “He’s never said that but he’ll, like, drop hints.”

Davidson said that once Lorne questioned him about a recent wolf tattoo, asking, “Is that ’cause you don’t remember what they look like?”