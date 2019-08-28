Petco Unveils Pet Halloween Costumes for 2019, Including Avocado Toast and a Poop Factory

Pina Colada Pineapple Dog Hoodie
Petco’s Bootique is back and it’s stocked with new costumes, so your pet can look their best on Halloween. From foodie favorites to snuggly superheros, there is something here for every animal who enjoys dressing up. Read on to see your pet’s options for October 31.
Price: $19.99 - $24.99
House Mouse Cat Costume
Cowboy Kitty-Up Cat Costume
Jack O. Lantern Dog Hoodie
King Purrington Cat Costume
Taco 'Bout It Dog Costume
Bootique Hot Diggity Dog Costume
Bootique Later Gator Dog Costume
Marvel Avengers Black Panther Dog Hoodie
Lucky Cat Costume
Price: $14.99
Marvel Spider-Man Dog Suit Costume
Monstrously Cute Cat Headpiece
Poop Factory Dog Costume
DC Justice League Superman Illusion Dog Suit
Bootique Toast of the Town Dog Costume
Price: $21.99 – $27.99
DC Justice League Batman Illusion Dog Suit, X-Small
Price: $17.49 – $20.99