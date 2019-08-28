Petco Unveils Pet Halloween Costumes for 2019, Including Avocado Toast and a Poop Factory

Cats and dogs have plenty of options for Halloween this year
By Kelli Bender
August 28, 2019 03:58 PM

 Pina Colada Pineapple Dog Hoodie

Petco’s Bootique is back and it’s stocked with new costumes, so your pet can look their best on Halloween. From foodie favorites to snuggly superheros, there is something here for every animal who enjoys dressing up. Read on to see your pet’s options for October 31. 

Price: $19.99 - $24.99

House Mouse Cat Costume

Price: $11.99

Cowboy Kitty-Up Cat Costume

Price: $11.99

Jack O. Lantern Dog Hoodie

Price: $19.99 - $24.99

King Purrington Cat Costume

Price: $11.99

Taco 'Bout It Dog Costume

Price: $21.99 - $27.99

Bootique Hot Diggity Dog Costume

Price: $21.99 - $27.99

Bootique Later Gator Dog Costume

Price: $21.99 - $27.99

Marvel Avengers Black Panther Dog Hoodie

Price: $13.99 - $17.49

Lucky Cat Costume

Price: $14.99

Marvel Spider-Man Dog Suit Costume

Price: $17.49 - $20.99

Monstrously Cute Cat Headpiece

Price: $9.99

Poop Factory Dog Costume

Price: $21.99 - $27.99

DC Justice League Superman Illusion Dog Suit

Bootique Toast of the Town Dog Costume

Price: $21.99 – $27.99

DC Justice League Batman Illusion Dog Suit, X-Small

Price: $17.49 – $20.99

Marvel Avengers Captain America Dog Hoodie

Price: $13.99 - $17.49

Franken-Kitty Cat Headpiece

Price: $9.99

Bee Royalty Pet Costume

Price: $21.99 - $27.99

Belle of the Ball Dog Costume

Price: $19.99 - $24.99

Unicorn Light-Up Dog Hoodie

Price: $21.99 - $27.99

DC Justice League Wonder Woman Dog Suit

Price: $13.99 - $17.49

Marvel Avengers Iron Man Light Up Illusion Suit Dog Costume

Price: $17.49 - $20.99

