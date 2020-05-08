Petco Foundation Helps the 'Unsung Heroes' of Animal Rescue Get Attention and Extra Funds

The Petco Foundation and Victoria Stilwell are honoring five amazing animal rescuers for their extraordinary lifesaving efforts for pets in need

Animals can't always vocalize their appreciation for pet rescuers, so the Petco Foundation and world-renowned dog behaviorist, Victoria Stilwell, have partnered up to make sure amazing animal advocates get their due.

As part of the Unsung Heroes series, the Petco Foundation and Stilwell found five stand-out pet saviors from across the country and created a moving 3-to-5-minute video about each one. Along with receiving extra, and well-deserved, attention for their lifesaving efforts for pets in need, each of this year's chosen Unsung Heroes also received a $10,000 grant to help with their work.

But Petco Foundation and Stilwell don't want to stop there, they want to give animal lovers a chance to vote for their favorite hero out of the five. The hero that wins the popular choice vote and becomes the national Unsung Hero Award recipient will also receive an additional $50,000 in grant money.

To take part in this effort, and help an animal rescuer receive even more funds to support their lifesaving work, take a look at the five Unsung Heroes below and then vote for your favorite at https://www.petcofoundation.org/unsung-heroes/. Voting closes on Friday, May 15 at noon CST.

Darrell McCurtain of Nuzzle and Co. (video above)

Darrel, a Navajo tribe member, works to improve the conditions for pets on reservations by working with the Navajo Nation, Ute Ouray Nation, Ute Mountain Nation and the Confederated Tribes of the Goshute.

Gloria Marti of Save a Sato

Gloria and the Save A Sato team have helped stray dogs in Puerto Rico find homes for 25 years. But after recent hurricanes and earthquakes devastated Puerto Rico, Gloria’s unparalleled commitment to save pets left behind means she is currently working non-stop with limited resources to care for the island's many pets in need.

Jim Phieffer of Gigi's

Jim applies his action-oriented approach in his construction business to improve the lives of shelter dogs, renovating run-down under-resourced shelters throughout the state of Ohio with the goal of reducing the average length of stay for shelter dogs.

Cindy Keown of S.O.A.R.

Cindy, a compassionate woman who faced financial hardships herself, now dedicates her time to serving others experiencing homelessness and crisis. S.O.A.R. helps these individuals keep their pets and engage in available human health services.

Ken Stein of Feline Canine Friends

After making a commitment to his dying friend, Ken, a retired contractor, becomes a one-man show, dedicating his building skills to create a lifesaving shelter for Feline Canine Friends