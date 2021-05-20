This Best-Selling Topical Treatment Will Keep Your Dog Free of Fleas All Summer (and It's on Sale)
Dealing with fleas and ticks is just part of being a dog owner. As warmer months approach and dogs spend even more time outdoors, it’s time to think of preventative measures for fleas and ticks. According to customers, the PetArmor Plus Flea and Tick treatment offers an affordable solution to dealing with pests.
The main ingredient in all PetArmor products is Fipronil, which is an insecticide designed to kill fleas and ticks that are already present. The Plus range adds S-Methoprene into its formulas, which stops pests from reproducing or reaching maturity if they happen to survive a round of insecticide. PetArmor Plus is effective on fleas, flea eggs, flea larvae, ticks, and chewing lice.
The combination of these ingredients protects pups against flea eggs and larvae, including ticks that may transmit Lyme disease, for up to 12 weeks and prevents the development of flea pupae (which hatch after four days) for up to 30 days.The formula also kills mites that cause the highly contagious skin disease sarcoptic mange, which can travel from pets to humans. Further, it’s effective against deer ticks, dog ticks, American dog ticks, and lone star ticks.
Buy It! PetArmor Plus Flea and Tick Treatment, $25.36 (orig. $29.99); chewy.com
Customers love how well it works. “I have used this product for two years, and my dogs are flea free. This product is easy to apply and dries quickly,” one shared. “My boys have had no reactions or sensitivities. This works just as well as the more expensive brands and there is no odor or lingering oiliness.”
To use, just squeeze a pre-portioned dose onto your dog’s coat and skin every four weeks (this purchase comes with three treatments). It should begin to kill fleas and ticks within 48 hours. It’s important to note that this formula is only intended for dogs and should not be used on cats. In fact, cats should not come into contact with treated dogs for at least 24 hours.
Another customer was eager to share how quickly the formula worked. “I’m so glad that when I applied [this], the dogs stopped itching pretty much overnight. Haven’t found a live flea on them since,” they wrote.
PetArmor Plus’ Flea and Tick Treatment is available in four different strengths to accommodate dogs up to 132 pounds. You can get it on sale at Chewy today.
Join PEOPLE now through May 21 for an exclusive shopping event with special deals, live tutorials, and more from COVERGIRL and Sally Hansen. Watch here for the live events and sign up here for deal text alerts during the 3-day event.
- This Best-Selling Topical Treatment Will Keep Your Dog Free of Fleas All Summer (and It's on Sale)
- Amazon's Secret Minimalist Marketplace Is Full of Outrageous Deals on Furniture and Decor
- Shoppers Love This $10 Mascara So Much, It’s All They’ve Used for the Past 10 Years
- Sally Hansen Manicure Must-Haves Are on Sale at Ulta Right Now — Starting at $4!