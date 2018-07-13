PETA Offering $5,000 for Info on Individual Who Lit Firecracker Inside of Cat, Causing Brutal Injuries

Katy P. is on the mend after an unknown individual placed a firecracker in her rectum and lit it. The long-haired tabby is currently under the care of Ohio’s Richland County Humane Society, after enduring emergency surgery to help repair her horrific injuries.

Veterinarians caring for Katy P. are hopeful the cat will start defecating on her own and make a full recovery. While the innocent feline focuses on healing, animal lovers are working to get justice for the friendly cat.

The Richland Country Humane Society, which is leading the investigation in to Katy P.’s abuse, is offering $500 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the individual that attacked the pet. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) just upped that reward to $5,500, offering an additional $5,000 for answers that lead to an arrest and a conviction.

“There’s at least one dangerous person at large, and it’s urgent that anyone with information about this hideous crime speak up before someone else gets hurt,” PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said in a statement about Katy P.’s abuser. “Cases like this are why PETA urges animal guardians to keep cats indoors, where they’ll be safe.”

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Richland County Humane Society at 419-774-4795.