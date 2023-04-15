Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Surprise Son with Puppy Ahead of Baby's Arrival

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy have welcomed a new furry friend to their already-growing family!

The professional dancer, 36, and her husband of the same profession, 43, surprised their son with a puppy ahead of welcoming their second baby together.

"Meet our newest family member, Hachi Chmerkovskiy 🐶," the couple captioned their joint Instagram post on Friday.

In the video, Maks walks son Shai Aleksander into the room where his surprise is located. After uncovering his eyes with his hands, the 6-year-old slides onto his stomach to meet his fluffy new friend.

"This little guy has brought so much joy into our lives these past two days with oodles of kisses and licks and an uber playful temperament….(also lots of poops, pees and cries at night🥹)," the caption continued.

With a big smile on his face, Shai pets the pup in his lap after Peta hands him the poodle. He becomes adorably overwhelmed later on in the clip when the furry one begins licking him and his parents' faces when cuddling on the couch.

The video shows the soon-to-be family of four setting up the canine's kennel with a bed and toys. Shai continues to play with the pup, who is seen excitedly jumping up on and circling around the child.

Sweet moments such as Peta caressing her son's face and Maks hugging him are also featured in the footage.

"Shai is obsessed, and we let him take the lead on naming the puppy," the professional dancing pair wrote. "We probably bit off more than we can chew with another actual human arriving soon, but hey 🤷🏼‍♀️ there is never a perfect time, right? Lol."

The couple, who tied the knot in July 2017, are expecting their second child, PEOPLE exclusively revealed in January.

The exciting news came after the couple opened up about their three miscarriages and months of Peta documenting her difficult fertility journey on social media.

"All natural, it happened," Peta told PEOPLE at the time. "I didn't even know I was pregnant for so long until I was really feeling sick. I danced through Dancing with the Stars with it. I started feeling weird, started feeling a little bit sick and a little bloated, and I didn't want to test for weeks."

After finally taking a test around her "six or seven-week" mark of conceiving, the Peta Jane Beauty founder was in shock over the results.

"I think it was the fastest positive I've ever seen in my life," Murgatroyd, who was almost 18 weeks along at the time, said. "It just came up super quick, and I was just shocked. It's been completely different from my past pregnancy. It wasn't like I jumped for joy and I shouted from the rooftops, 'Oh my God, I'm pregnant. Yay!' It was more like a, 'Okay, well let's see what happens because I've been through this four other times, and it hasn't worked.' So I was very skeptical. I didn't even tell Maks for a while."