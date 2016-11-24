Pet vs. Turkey: 22 Hungry Stare-Downs

“Ronnie is waiting for his bowl which is filled with extra yummy food from the holiday feast,” writes Ed Hume. “He is getting some turkey and stuffing, scalloped potatoes, yams, and gravy. He already had a buttered dinner roll.”
ZED
Somehow, you forgot to give me my plate. I’m going to stare at you until I get my plate!
Okay, when is someone going to cut that thing so I can eat it. Christa Burns (Photos o’ Randomness) kitty looks thoroughly unamused that it’s taking so long to carve that bird!
PETE
Hello, I can still see it from down here! Andrea Zastrow (andrea z) got her cat Pete from her dad (pictured), who dropped little pieces for Pete to eat. Pete and his roommate Newton encourage people to donate to their local animal shelters this holiday!
SAGWA
Enough carving, now let me get in on this turkey party. Jen Fong (ferfong) posted this photo of her cat Sagwa nudging her way toward the roasting pan.
PATCHES
I will beam you into my mouth with my laser eyes! Rasheed Gorab’s (Rasheed) intense cat Patches poses a bigger threat to that stuffed bird than the knives next to it!
SKEETER
What do you mean, there’s no turkey for me? Donna Anderson’s (primadonna926) cat Skeeter sits at the head of the Thanksgiving table, patiently waiting for his share of the meal.
XANADU
The harder I stare, the faster you fall! Pamela Reed’s (meowzas) feisty feline does a long distance stare-down.
SPIKE
Is that turkey I smell? Turkey? Turkey? Where’s my turkey? Steph Mineart’s (ElectraSteph) dog Spike is so excited his hairs are on end!
STELLA
How dare you come near MY turkey! Stand back! Amy Donahue (UltimateLibrarian) has a cat so protective of her turkey she will cut you if you come any closer.
BIBI
Hm…that looks a little familiar. Bibi, a Congo African grey parrot, and Kelly Stuart (Bibi the Bird), her aunt, enjoyed Thanksgiving turkey along with mashed potatoes, corn, bread roll and cranberry sauce. Yum!
LENNIE LECLAIR
If I sneak up on it quietly, no one will know. Nick Strate (nickytheblade) caught his cat Lennie Leclair mid-pounce!