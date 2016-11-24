Pets

Pet vs. Turkey: 22 Hungry Stare-Downs

These famished furry friends are longing for Thanksgiving grub

Hulya Ozkok/Getty

GARFI

I said I wanted turducken!

Lon Seidman

SOPHIE

Dad, will you please pass the turkey? That’s it, just a little bit farther.

Kailei Trykowski

LUCKY

Target spotted. Initiate: Operation Gobble Robble.

Melody Henkel

RAISIN

I can practically taste you.

PENELOPE, STANLEY, KATIE & STELLA

Let us know if you need us to sample anything!

Ernie & Barb Bootsma

KATIE

I’ll even eat the dark meat!

Matt Champlin

KIPPER

That piece looks perfect. Thank you.

RONNIE

“Ronnie is waiting for his bowl which is filled with extra yummy food from the holiday feast,” writes Ed Hume. “He is getting some turkey and stuffing, scalloped potatoes, yams, and gravy. He already had a buttered dinner roll.”

ZED

Somehow, you forgot to give me my plate. I’m going to stare at you until I get my plate!

LoveYourDog.com

RIPLEY

Hello, dinner! Lookin’ good tonight!

CHARLIE

I don’t know if I ever told you how much I like turkey. Have I told you that?

GROUCHO

Hmm … tastes undercooked.

Christa Burns

MISTY

Okay, when is someone going to cut that thing so I can eat it. Christa Burns (Photos o’ Randomness) kitty looks thoroughly unamused that it’s taking so long to carve that bird!

Andrea Zastrow

PETE

Hello, I can still see it from down here! Andrea Zastrow (andrea z) got her cat Pete from her dad (pictured), who dropped little pieces for Pete to eat. Pete and his roommate Newton encourage people to donate to their local animal shelters this holiday!

Jen Fong

SAGWA

Enough carving, now let me get in on this turkey party. Jen Fong (ferfong) posted this photo of her cat Sagwa nudging her way toward the roasting pan.

Rasheed Gorab

PATCHES

I will beam you into my mouth with my laser eyes! Rasheed Gorab’s (Rasheed) intense cat Patches poses a bigger threat to that stuffed bird than the knives next to it!

Donna Anderson

SKEETER

What do you mean, there’s no turkey for me? Donna Anderson’s (primadonna926) cat Skeeter sits at the head of the Thanksgiving table, patiently waiting for his share of the meal.

Pamela Reed

XANADU

The harder I stare, the faster you fall! Pamela Reed’s (meowzas) feisty feline does a long distance stare-down.

Steph Mineart

SPIKE

Is that turkey I smell? Turkey? Turkey? Where’s my turkey? Steph Mineart’s (ElectraSteph) dog Spike is so excited his hairs are on end!

Amy Donahue

STELLA

How dare you come near MY turkey! Stand back! Amy Donahue (UltimateLibrarian) has a cat so protective of her turkey she will cut you if you come any closer.

Kelly Stuart

BIBI

Hm…that looks a little familiar. Bibi, a Congo African grey parrot, and Kelly Stuart (Bibi the Bird), her aunt, enjoyed Thanksgiving turkey along with mashed potatoes, corn, bread roll and cranberry sauce. Yum!

Nick Strate

LENNIE LECLAIR

If I sneak up on it quietly, no one will know. Nick Strate (nickytheblade) caught his cat Lennie Leclair mid-pounce!

