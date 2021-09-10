This Top-Selling Dog Grooming Kit Is Easy to Use and Saves Shoppers Tons of Money
Owning a dog is a rewarding experience. Watching them grow from a feisty little puppy into a well-trained companion thanks to all of your hard work is unparalleled, plus there's no love like that of a pet's. But being a pet parent comes with a ton of expenses, and one of them is grooming. More than 7,200 owners on Amazon, though, have found a big money-saver in the Pet Union Professional Dog Grooming Kit.
This dog grooming kit comes complete with an electric trimming comb, hair scissors, and nail clipper for a complete doggy makeover. The electric trimmer has a low-vibration precision motor that runs quietly, unlike some other more expensive brands, which helps keep your dog calm when it's time to get a haircut, according to the brand and satisfied reviewers. It's cordless and has an ergonomic handle and rechargeable battery (so it can easily be used outside). Plus, the blades are contoured to ensure that your pooch's skin isn't nicked in the process, no matter how inexperienced you might be with grooming.
And right now on Amazon, there's a coupon on the product page that knocks a little off the price, bringing this kit down to an even more affordable $31.34.
"Saves me a bundle!" one shopper titled their review, then continued, "My dog was terrified of going to the groomer, any groomer. I had tried getting clippers in the past, but they were too loud and made him anxious. Desperate, I decided to try again, and am glad I did. These clippers are quiet, which was most important to him, and easy to use, which is great for me. Recommended to anyone who is sensitive to their dog's feelings, and wants to save a lot of money every six weeks."
Save yourself money on grooming fees and give your pet a better bathing experience with the Pet Union Professional Dog Grooming Kit from Amazon — and don't forget to clip that 5 percent coupon.
