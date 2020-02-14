Your Dog Can Join You in Paradise All Year Round at This Miami Hotel

Image zoom The Confidante Miami Beach

Punxsutawney Phil was kind to us this year, predicting an early Spring, but we still have to get through the rest of this wet, grey winter first.

A great way to fast forward the winter blues away is spending time somewhere warm over the next few weeks, and bringing your dog can make this escape even sunnier.

Thankfully, as more businesses adopt pet-friendly programs, there are more options available for a doggie-and-me getaway. The Confidante Miami Beach, already a pet-friendly hotel, recently refreshed their pet policy to make it even more welcoming to animals.

This freshly-groomed program is called the Pets in Paradise package, and it lives up to the name. As part of Pets in Paradise, you and your pooch both receive special service the second you step into this retro-glam hotel.



The Confidante’s animal guests are given a water bowl, doggie bag dispenser and a Confidante-branded dog tag to be placed on your pup’s collar. Along with being stylish, this tag also includes the hotel’s information, so good Samaritans know where to bring your dog if you somehow end up separated from your pooch.



Guests will also receive a “Woof Guide” along with these other check-in goodies, which contains information on pet-friendly restaurants and shopping districts in the Miami-area, and a list of local dog parks, animal hospitals and groomers.



The Confidante has their own treats for pups on the premise. Dogs can lounge with their owners in the hotel’s outdoor garden area. This pet-friendly locale also offers $5 all-natural Cielito Artisan Pops popsicles for dogs, which feature peanut butter and watermelon flavors.



For that one night you might want to hit the club and leave your canine back at home, Four Paws Pet Care offers 25% off pet sitting, pet walking and more to guests of The Confidante.

To learn more about The Confidante’s pet policy, including fees and pet weight restrictions, visit their website.