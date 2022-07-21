Police Shoot Dead 15-Foot Pet Snake Found Strangling Unconscious Man

A 28-year-old man in Fogelsville, Pennsylvania, nearly died after a massive pet snake wrapped itself around his neck

A man nearly lost his life after a 15-foot pet snake attacked him in Leigh County, Pennsylvania.

According to USA Today, Upper Macungie Township police officers responded to a call in Fogelsville about a person in cardiac arrest on Wednesday. The officers discovered a man lying on the floor with a snake tightly wrapped around his neck. Officers shot and killed the "very large" snake to save the man.

Lt. Peter Nickischer of the Upper Macungie Township Police Department told PEOPLE one of the man's family members called dispatch. When officers arrived, the 28-year-old man attacked by the snake was unconscious and in cardiac arrest.

The type of snake involved in the incident has not been identified. The pet had grown to a "massive size," according to Nickischer. He added that the responding officers did not have time to figure out the type of snake because "it was a matter of life or death. So we just saw that it was a very large and a very thick snake, about 15 feet and a lot of girth."

The ordeal was described in a report filed by Upper Macungie Township Police Department: "When patrol officers arrived on the scene, they observed a 28-year-old male who was unresponsive and lying on the floor of the home with the mid portion of a large snake wrapped around the male's neck."

"Due to the massive size of the reptile (estimated to be 15+ feet), one of the officers was able to shoot the snake in the head without risking further injury to the male. Once the snake was injured from the gunshot, the officers were able to pull the male to safety," the report continued.