Pet Rescuer Saves 6 Dogs on Vacation Including Two Pregnant Pooches Hours from Giving Birth

Lucy gave birth within 24 hours of arriving in the US. This is her smiling with her 7 puppies

Henry Friedman is always helping a hound in need, even on vacation.

The animal rescue advocate is the father of Finn, a stray dog rescued from the streets of Puerto Rico that ended up as Friedman's forever pet when the canine's original adoption plans fell through. Friedman, who was driving Finn to his new family and documenting the dog's "freedom ride" for The Dogist when the adopters changed their minds, adopted Finn in 2018, and the two have been traveling the country in Friedman's van ever since.

"Once a month, as we travel the country in our van, we partner with local animal welfare organizations to showcase and celebrate the amazing work they do for the animals and people in their communities. We also support their work with a significant donation raised by the #teamfinn community, which is currently over $21,000 per month! We use the Patreon platform to raise the money, except we donate 100% of the money we raise each month — we keep none of it," Friedman tells PEOPLE of the duo's efforts to help other pets, which they document on their Instagram @KeepingFinn.

While much of their time on the road is dedicated to helping animals, Finn and Friedman still take vacations. But even on their personal road trips, animals in need seem to find the pair. During a recent vacation, Friedman drove to a remote beach in Mexico's Baja Peninsula to scope out potential camping spots. Instead, he found three adults dog and three young puppies dirty, alone and desperate for attention.

We ended up fostering two of the puppies that we found on that beach, "Belly" and "Taco Credit: Henry Friedman

"I truly believe they were asking for help. They followed us around the campsite. They slept in front of our vans each night and greeted us every morning when we opened our doors. I wouldn't be able to live with myself if we didn't try," Friedman says.

Thanks to his connections in the rescue community, Friedman was able to get in touch with the rescues The Animal Pad and Los Adoptables and arrange for the dogs to be taken into their care.

Unfortunately, when the rescues arrived, after Friedman had left the beach, they could only collect two of the puppies. Unable to get the dogs who shadowed him on vacation out of his head, Friedman returned to the beach and managed to gather the four remaining canines and get them into his van.

One of the pregnant dogs, "Star", who we found on the beach Credit: Henry Friedman

"All of the dogs were very malnourished, covered in ticks, and were initially very scared and distrusting of men," Friedman says of the condition he found the dogs in. "It looked like these dogs were probably fed once or twice a week by the occasional camper spending the night. I don't think they would've survived much longer on that beach."

Friedman's rescue was even more timely than he initially expected because less than 24 hours after scooping up the four canines and getting them to The Animal Pad in San Diego, two of the dogs gave birth.

"It's like they were just waiting until they felt safe and secure. They gave birth to a total of 16 puppies between the two of them," Friedman says of the amazing moment.

Star gave birth within 12 hours of arriving in the US. This is her weaning one of her 9 puppies Credit: Henry Friedman

"The timing of it all confirmed a lot for me. It confirmed that all of those choices we made to help these dogs was worth it," he added. "It confirmed to me that these dogs not only needed our help but were asking for our help. We see a lot of ugly/upsetting things in the animal welfare world. So it's incredibly important to hold on to stories and endings like these as a reminder of why we do this work in the first place and why it's always worth trying. This was certainly one of those stories."

The new canine moms and their babies were taken in by devoted Animal Pad foster families and adopted out after the puppies turned 8 weeks old. The other dogs Friedman helped to rescue have all found forever homes as well, with two of the beach puppies spending some time enjoying the van life with Friedman and Finn — who helped the pups brush up on their social skills — beforehand.