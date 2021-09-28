Over 6,000 Dog and Cat Owners Swear by This Heated Pet Bed for Cold Weather
Now's the time to break out our chilly-weather essentials like boots, sweaters, jackets, and dare we say, heated blankets. But as we get ready for fall and winter, our pets may be less prepared — especially if they spend most of their time outdoors. So just like it's important to grab wool or heated blankets for your own bed, a heated pet bed is just as important for your cat or dog.
K&H Pet Products is a leading brand for heated pet beds that are designed to carry your furry friend through the harshest seasons — and this outdoor heated pet bed with over 6,000 five-star ratings is no different. Many shoppers have commented that their cats love it so much that they all lay in it together.
The K&H Pet Products Lectro-Soft Outdoor Heated Pet Bed is made from an orthopedic foam pad and comes with a machine-washable removable fleece cover. The corded pet bed heats to the body temperature of your cat or dog, and it will always stay 10 to 15 degrees warmer than the air temperature after your pet hops off the bed for round the clock cold-weather relief. The pad is water-resistant and ideal to use in sheds, garages, dog houses, and barns — but it can also be used indoors if your pup just needs a little extra warmth. The steel-wrapped cord is over 5 feet long, so it can fit in most indoor or outdoor spaces.
Buy It! K&H Pet Products Lectro-Soft Outdoor Heated Pet Bed, $38.99–$50.33; amazon.com
Not only is the outdoor pet bed a great option for feral cats and outdoor dogs, but it also provides comfortable relief for senior pets with joint pain and arthritis. Even short-haired breeds and small dogs could benefit from the bed, since they tend to have a lower tolerance to cold weather than larger breeds.
Thousands of shoppers have praised the heated pet bed for creating a comfortable and safe space for their pets when they're outside, while giving pet parents peace of mind in the winter.
"I bought this for a black lab that decided to come and live with us," one shopper said. "We put it in his dog house and he spends the cold nights and days happy and comfortable. We tested it as the instructions advised, and it warmed up slightly without any animal or body heat on it. After Bear started laying on it in his dog house, I went out and felt all around him and under him and he was totally toasty warm."
Another dog owner wrote, "I bought this for our still young dog of 6 years old. She was diagnosed with double hip dysplasia and arthritis. We decided to get her a heated bed... Her first day with it made us, let alone her, feel better. We could see that she loved the warmth and she did not ball up like she was cold. She lays on her left side now, and that is where she feels the most pain." The shopper also liked the positive effect the bed had on their pet, saying that it has given their dog "more comfort" and "a better quality of life."
Shop this heated pet bed Amazon customers love to use to prepare their furry friends for the colder months ahead.
- Over 6,000 Dog and Cat Owners Swear by This Heated Pet Bed for Cold Weather
- Megan Thee Stallion Created a Palette for Your 'Boldest Eye Looks' Ever, and It's Under $10
- Amazon Has Tons of Spooky Outdoor Halloween Decor Starting at Just $10
- Shoppers Say This Topper Turns 'Uncomfortable Spring Mattresses into Paradise' — and It's on Sale at Amazon