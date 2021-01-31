Pet Owners Say This Self-Cleaning Grooming Brush Works So Well, Even Their Cats and Dogs Love It
By now, many pet owners have probably gotten used to grooming their cats and dogs at home. And even during non-pandemic times, regularly brushing your pet can result in less matted fur and fewer trips to the groomer. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have discovered this "game-changer" grooming tool — and now even their furry friends love it.
With more than 1,500 five-star ratings, The Pet Portal's Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush is loved by customers because of how well it works on cats and dogs of all sizes. There are two different options to choose from: one for small to medium pets that's just under four inches wide, and one for medium to large pets that's about five inches wide. Both versions of the brush have soft bristles that gently untangle dirt, debris, and knots from your pet's coat. It'll even remove any excess fur, which shoppers say helps reduce shedding (and cuts down on the amount that ends up all over the floor and your clothes).
Even if your pet doesn't typically enjoy being brushed, they might look forward to it when you use the slicker brush. Plenty of customers in the reviews section mention their cats and dogs — even those who previously hated grooming — suddenly tolerating it with this brush. In fact, one person said their cat loves this particular brush so much that they sit by it and wait to be groomed.
"I had tried many different brushes without success, either because they did not remove the loose hairs or because my cat did not like them and would not let me brush her," wrote a customer who called The Pet Portal brush a "godsend." "My cat not only lets me brush her, but on occasion asks to be brushed. Although I still have to sweep or vacuum some hairs off the floor and furniture, the amount has been reduced considerably since I started using the brush."
Plus, the slicker brush is incredibly easy to clean. When you're done grooming your pet, simply press the button on the handle to retract the wire bristles, then wipe away the fur from the flat surface. The entire process only takes a few seconds, and it's especially helpful for pets with long or fluffy hair so that you don't have to stop halfway through to clean the brush.
"This product is brilliant," another shopper wrote. "It makes the grooming of my long-haired Old English Sheepdog a breeze. The removal of the hair from other slicker brushes is a laborious process, [but] this brush makes it so easy, it cuts down your grooming time probably by half."
Whether you've got cats or dogs in your home, the self-cleaning brush for pets is bound to be one of the most convenient grooming tools you've tried. You can snag one for just $25 on Amazon.
