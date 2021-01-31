Pet Owners Say This Self-Cleaning Grooming Brush Works So Well, Even Their Cats and Dogs Love It

With more than 1,500 five-star ratings, The Pet Portal's Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush is loved by customers because of how well it works on cats and dogs of all sizes. There are two different options to choose from: one for small to medium pets that's just under four inches wide, and one for medium to large pets that's about five inches wide. Both versions of the brush have soft bristles that gently untangle dirt, debris, and knots from your pet's coat. It'll even remove any excess fur, which shoppers say helps reduce shedding (and cuts down on the amount that ends up all over the floor and your clothes).