Pet Parrot with Near-Perfect Smoke Alarm Impression Causes Emergency Call

False alarm!

According to Northhamptonshire Fire and Rescue, firefighters received an emergency call from an alarm-receiving company reporting that multiple smoke alarms were going off inside a home in Daventry, England.

The crew quickly responded to the call but found the home safe and definitely not on fire, a fact the homeowner inside was happy to confirm for the firefighters. It was around this point that the pieces of what really happened started to come together.

“In some properties, smoke alarms are monitored by an alarm-receiving company. When an alarm is activated, they endeavor to make contact with the resident to establish whether there is a fire or if it is a false activation. On this occasion, it appears that while the monitoring company were on the phone to the householder, they could hear a continued alarm in the background and notified the fire service as a precaution,” Watch Commander Norman James said in a statement. “When we arrived at the property, the householder assured us there was no fire and we checked and cleaned the smoke alarms to try and prevent further activation.”

Even after the detectors were checked and cleaned, the firefighters could still hear an alarm going off. They traced the noise to the homeowner’s pet African grey parrot Jazz, who was delivering a near-perfect cover of the smoke detector’s song. It was likely the bird’s literal siren song that the alarm-receiving company heard in the background of their call with the homeowner. It is also likely the sound that prompted the company to send the firefighters to the house.

“It certainly made the crew smile and although it was a false alarm because there was no actual fire, we were thankful that the householder — and his two parrots Jazz and Kiki — were safe,” James added.

According to Jazz’s pet parent, the rescue bird loves to imitate both smoke alarms and telephone rings, and is quite the chatterbox too.

The fire department is using this amusing anecdote as an opportunity to stress the importance of smoke detectors.

“Smoke alarms can save lives and we urge everyone to ensure they fit at least one on every level of their home. Make sure you test alarms regularly, at least once a month, and have a fire safety plan for you and your family so that you all know what do and how to get out if there is a fire in your home,” James said