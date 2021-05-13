In a study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Zesty Paws, results found that over two-thirds of pet owners trust their animals more than they trust their family, friends, and even themselves

Over 65 Percent of Pet Owners Would Dump a Partner Their Cat or Dog Didn't Like, Survey Finds

Two in every three Americans will end their relationship if their pet doesn't approve of their partner, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 single and dating American pet owners found 67% of those in the dating scene feel this way, while 68% said their pet has the final say in who they date.

The results show that most Americans value their furry friend's opinion, as 71% of respondents trust their pet's judgment over their own. Likewise, 68% trust their pets more than their friends, and 67% trust them more than their own family.

In the study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Zesty Paws, results found almost seven in 10 Americans (69%) have dated someone their pet didn't like. Luckily, 69% of those who have had their pets reject their dates said their pets liked their next partner.

Respondents gave varying reasons for their pet's distaste for their current or ex-partner, including not liking their scent, height, or lack of attention.

The most obvious signs a pet doesn't like a potential partner include not going near them (47%), clawing/biting them (41%), and growling/hissing at them (40%).

To be liked by a pet, respondents said their partner needs to be friendly (44%), give behind-the-ear scratches (40%), and give treats (38%).

"Pets play an important role in relationships and can help guide their pet parents in the right direction as they look to meet their match," Steve Ball, the CEO of Zesty Paws, told SWNS.

"As a bestie always does, fur babies use their intuition to check out their parent's potential date and make sure they 'approve.' Their deep emotional connection to their human bestie can, as the data shows, drive their dating decision making."

Praises and rewards are in order from nearly two-thirds of pet owners (63%) since they say their pet saved them from a bad or awkward date by showing signs they didn't like that particular person.

This just shows how highly people regard their pets. Continuing the trend, more than two-thirds (69%) said it's worse having their pet mad at them than their partner being mad at them. And if a potential partner is rude toward a pet, 64% of respondents said they could never forgive them.