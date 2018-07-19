How to Tell If Your Dog Is Overheating — Before it Turns Serious

Summer is all about fun in the sun, but things can go from fun to fatal for your pet if you are not paying attention.

Dogs, especially snub-nosed breeds prone to breathing problems, can easily overheat outside. If left untreated, overheating can turn into heatstroke, which can have deadly effects on your pet’s health.

PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin says that overheating in dogs generally starts with excessive panting, followed by lethargy and then mental and physical incoordination.

If you see your pets showing any of these symptoms, it’s important to get them in the shade or indoors and to give them water. If the symptoms continue or seem to worsen, you should visit the vet immediately.

To prevent overheating from happening all together Dr. Antin says it’s important to keep your dogs hydrated and to offer them shade or a way inside to cooler temperatures.

Swimming can also be a great way to stay cool, but it is important not to force your dogs to swim if they seem disinterested; some canines just don’t care for the water. If you do have surf-loving pups, keep an eye on them at the beach.

If you are visiting an ocean, watch out for riptides, and keep your dog’s time in the water under one to two hours since the ingestion of too much saltwater can have fatal effects.

If you keep safety in mind, there is no limit to the fun you and your pet can have this summer.