To combat the extra fat, Winnie started a weight loss journey on July 15 and worked on slowly and safely losing weight through Sept. 30. Winnie and her family kept a diary during this time, to help inspire other owners and to show them how easy it is to make simple changes that benefit your pet’s health.

JULY 15

Winnie weighed in 14 lbs. overweight, kicking off her weight loss journey. Dr. Gary Richter, holistic veterinarian and Dog People Panel member at Rover.com, an online pet care provider, recommended upping her exercise, including three walks a week during work days, paired with a strict diet.

“Being this degree overweight can lead to joint pain and arthritis over time,” said Dr. Richter. “Dogs do not get coronary artery disease so heart attacks are not a concern like they are in people. By far, the biggest problem is mobility issues and pain.”

Pet obesity in the U.S. increased in 2017, affecting 56 percent of dogs and 60 percent of cats, according to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention (APOP). “In the case of an overweight dog, it is important to increase their activity level in order to help them burn more calories and build muscle,” said Dr. Richter. “Adding in a midday walk is an excellent way to do this.”