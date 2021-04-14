Shoppers Say They’ve 'Never Gotten So Much Hair' Off Their Pets Until They Used This Best-Selling Brush

Profile Menu
Being a pet owner is one of the most rewarding experiences you can have, but there’s definitely a learning curve. As all dog and cat owners know, furry friends can be a bit messy, and often that means a lot of fur. Shedding is no joke when it comes to pets, and cleaning up constant chunks of hair from around your home can be stressful. Thankfully, there’s an easy fix — it just involves a little brushing. The Pet Neat Pet Grooming Brush from Amazon is a number one best-seller, and only costs $16.
Grooming your pet at home is simplified with this brush. It removes furand tangled knots from your dog or cat, thanks to its durable and safe stainless steel bristles. Of course, it only removes fur that would have been shed anyways — what pet owners find all over their sofas, rugs, and beds. The Pet Neat Pet Grooming Brush guarantees to brush out those pesky hairs in just 10 minutes, compared to traditional grooming services which can take several hours.
The easy grip handle helps keep your hand sturdy as you brush your four-legged friends, and you don’t have to worry about any discomfort, either. As pet owners also know, neither dogs nor cats are big fans of grooming in general, but a quick brushing session is simple (and tolerable) for both parties. The brush also effectively reduces shedding by 95 percent, which is a big relief to pet owners in the long run who’ll see less hair left throughout their homes.
Buy It! Pet Neat Pet Grooming Brush, $15.97; amazon.com
As the number one best-seller in dog shedding tools on Amazon, over 28,000 customers have given it the five-star stamp of approval. “This comb is a godsend. I have a long-haired cat that sheds like it's his job, and a short-haired cat that has wires for hair and it works perfectly on both. I've never gotten so much hair off the cats,” one shared. “This has been the most effective comb I've purchased, and it's a great price. The dog didn't seem to mind the combing, either. I would recommend that you focus on brushing one area at a time and using very light pressure,” said another.
To help your furry friends stop shedding around the house, check out the Pet Neat Pet Grooming Brush for $16 on Amazon today.
