Shoppers Say They’ve 'Never Gotten So Much Hair' Off Their Pets Until They Used This Best-Selling Brush

As the number one best-seller in dog shedding tools on Amazon, over 28,000 customers have given it the five-star stamp of approval. “This comb is a godsend. I have a long-haired cat that sheds like it's his job, and a short-haired cat that has wires for hair and it works perfectly on both. I've never gotten so much hair off the cats,” one shared. “This has been the most effective comb I've purchased, and it's a great price. The dog didn't seem to mind the combing, either. I would recommend that you focus on brushing one area at a time and using very light pressure,” said another.