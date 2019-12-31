Hospice for Elderly and Terminal Pets Destroyed by Fire: 'It's a Huge Loss'

Image zoom pet hospice KSDK

A pet hospice center in Illinois has tragically been burned beyond repair.

Firemen alerted Randy Grim, the founder of Randy’s Rescue Ranch in O’Fallon, Illinois, that his farm house caught fire on Saturday night, according to CNN, after a driver passing by called 911.

“I’m heartbroken,” Grim told the outlet. “I’ve been crying a lot. I cry every time I think about it.”

Firemen said the fire began when an exterior light spewed sparks that then spread because of heavy winds in the area, CNN reported.

After Grim was made aware of the fire, he rushed down to the farm house, where several disabled animals were living. Three dogs in wheelchairs, as well as two paralyzed dogs, were rescued from the flames, but two cats did not survive.

Though those were the only animals in the farm house, the ranch is also home to donkeys, horses, pigs and cattle.

Image zoom KSDK

RELATED VIDEO: Cyclist Gives Koala Water As Heatwave Hits Australia

“I wasn’t able to walk, but adrenaline kicked in,” Grim, who is currently recovering from surgery himself and walking with a cane, told the outlet. “I didn’t care, I gotta get these dogs safe. We love them. They’re like our kids.”

Grim’s shelter houses what he calls “forgotten” pets, animals that would be otherwise be euthanized because of their medical conditions, CNN reported.

Image zoom KSDK

RELATED: Getting Rid of Your Christmas Tree? Give it to Hungry Goats Instead of Throwing it Out

“I couldn’t understand killing them when they were still happy and had a lot of love and laughter left,” Grim said.

Grim told CNN that he’s already received some donations from the community, and plans to rebuild the farm house.

“It’s a huge loss, but there’s a lot of blessings in this, too,” Grim told a local NBC station. “That house meant so much to me, and I watched it go up in smoke, and I felt like my dream was going up in smoke.”