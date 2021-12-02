The 26 Best Gifts for Pet Owners to Shop at Amazon Right Now — Starting at $6

There’s everything from cozy new clothes to chewable toys
By Ariel Scotti December 02, 2021 07:00 AM
Pet parents know the true joy that our pets bring to our lives daily. They're there when we need them most for a comforting cuddle or play sesh, and their adorable antics never fail to put a smile on our faces. Plus, that unconditional love is unmatched. That's why, when the holiday season rolls around, we should never forget our cats, dogs, birds, or any other critters. 

Luckily for us, Amazon and its carefully curated holiday shops makes it super easy to include them. The Pet Gift Guide is stocked with items that all pets will love, like their soon-to-be favorite treats, brand new toys, fashionable clothes, supplements for their health, accessories, and more. And some of them are even on sale. 

One standout featured in the guide is the Snuggle Puppy Heartbeat Stuffed Toy by SmartPetLove. This ingenious stuffed animal has nearly 27,000 five-star ratings from fellow pet owners who have anxious dogs. The stuffed pup calms them down and reduces barking and whining by mimicking the feel and look of its littermates or mother. The "heartbeat" part of the toy is really a battery-powered thumping that makes new puppies feel like they're laying next to another pup, a comforting feeling for a dog in a new home or one dealing with anxiety.

"My pup was separated from her mother way too early and has crazy separation anxiety," one shopper wrote. "I opened this as soon as I got it and she instantaneously passed out on top of it. Already know it was a good purchase."

Another item Amazon added to its list isn't exactly for pets, but it sure is a gift. The Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator is Amazon's best-selling pet smell eliminator, which more than 47,000 shoppers have bought and loved. It's a commercial-grade spray made with real citrus oil that can be used on many different surfaces, like carpets, wood floors, and upholstered furniture. It's safe to use inside your home, and the brand even encourages using it in and around litter boxes, pet beds, and wherever your pets frequently do their business.

"This is the best product ever!" one pet owner said. "I was skeptical when I saw all the reviews. I have four dogs, two of them who are incontinent. Needless to say, I have tried every product out there. This works! And it smells like oranges"

