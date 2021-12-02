The 26 Best Gifts for Pet Owners to Shop at Amazon Right Now — Starting at $6
Pet parents know the true joy that our pets bring to our lives daily. They're there when we need them most for a comforting cuddle or play sesh, and their adorable antics never fail to put a smile on our faces. Plus, that unconditional love is unmatched. That's why, when the holiday season rolls around, we should never forget our cats, dogs, birds, or any other critters.
Luckily for us, Amazon and its carefully curated holiday shops makes it super easy to include them. The Pet Gift Guide is stocked with items that all pets will love, like their soon-to-be favorite treats, brand new toys, fashionable clothes, supplements for their health, accessories, and more. And some of them are even on sale.
Buy It! SmartPetLove Snuggle Puppy Heartbeat Stuffed Toy, $39.90 (orig. $39.95); amazon.com
One standout featured in the guide is the Snuggle Puppy Heartbeat Stuffed Toy by SmartPetLove. This ingenious stuffed animal has nearly 27,000 five-star ratings from fellow pet owners who have anxious dogs. The stuffed pup calms them down and reduces barking and whining by mimicking the feel and look of its littermates or mother. The "heartbeat" part of the toy is really a battery-powered thumping that makes new puppies feel like they're laying next to another pup, a comforting feeling for a dog in a new home or one dealing with anxiety.
"My pup was separated from her mother way too early and has crazy separation anxiety," one shopper wrote. "I opened this as soon as I got it and she instantaneously passed out on top of it. Already know it was a good purchase."
Buy It! Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator, $20.97 (orig. $29.97); amazon.com
Another item Amazon added to its list isn't exactly for pets, but it sure is a gift. The Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator is Amazon's best-selling pet smell eliminator, which more than 47,000 shoppers have bought and loved. It's a commercial-grade spray made with real citrus oil that can be used on many different surfaces, like carpets, wood floors, and upholstered furniture. It's safe to use inside your home, and the brand even encourages using it in and around litter boxes, pet beds, and wherever your pets frequently do their business.
"This is the best product ever!" one pet owner said. "I was skeptical when I saw all the reviews. I have four dogs, two of them who are incontinent. Needless to say, I have tried every product out there. This works! And it smells like oranges"
Check out all 26 items we pulled from Amazon's Pet Gift Guide below.
Best Dog Gifts
- GoDog, Spike The Stegosaurus Dog Toy, $15.75
- Dog Food Puzzle Feeder Toy, $13.70–$14.99
- Furhaven Orthopedic CertiPUR-US-Certified Foam Pet Bed, $19.99–$144.99
- Lanyar Dog Reindeer Holiday Sweater, $10.98–$18.99
- Hetoo Dog Rope Chew Toys, 5-Pack, $16.99–$21.99
- ZippyPaws Skinny Peltz No-Stuffing Squeaky Toy, $9.99 for three (orig. $12.44)
- Natural Dog Company Paw Soother, $5.95
- Vanfine Dog Squeaky Toy for Aggressive Chewers, $9.99–$11.99
- Rachael Ray Nutrish Soup Bones Longer Lasting Dog Treat Chews, $21.75
- TropiClean PerfectFur Curly & Wavy Coat Shampoo for Dogs, $14.99
- SmartPetLove Snuggle Puppy Heartbeat Stuffed Toy, $39.90 (orig. $39.95)
Best Cat Gifts
- Joytale Breakaway Cat Collar with Bow Tie and Bell, $5.99–$8.49
- Kitty City Large Cat Tunnel Bed, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $42.99)
- GoPets Premium Wedge-Shaped Cat Scratcher, $30.99
- Veken Automatic Pet Water Fountain, $22.99 with coupon (orig. $26.99)
- Dewonch Interactive Flirt Pole Toy, $28.99
- Sheba Meaty Tender Sticks, $15.80–$16.90 for 10
- Paopo Interactive Peek Hole Tunnel, $11.99
- Maxpower Planet Pet Grooming Brush, $11.98 with coupon (orig. $19.97)
- Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator, $20.97 (orig. $29.97)
Best Bird Gifts
- Anteer Bird Swing and Chewing Toys, $12.99 for 12
- Super Bird Chewable Paper Bagel Cascade Toy, $20.58
- PawHut 65-Inch Wooden Outdoor Aviary, $159.99
- FDC Table Top Bird Perch, $59.95
- Absolutely Clean Amazing Bird Cage Cleaner and Deodorizer, $15.99–$39.99
- Bird Kabob Yucca Parrot Chips, $10.99