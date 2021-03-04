Pet Owners Say This No-Slip Ramp Is a ‘Life Changer' for Senior Animals — and It’s Over 50% Off

Pet owners, who previously found it challenging for their dogs to exercise, are saying how this ramp is helping their overall health for the better. "My eldest dog, a diabetic, had gotten so fat because his hips are bad and he could hardly walk and get exercise," says another reviewer. "After getting this ramp, he began slowly going up and down it, and has now lost lots of weight and is much faster going up and down than when we first set it up. He is healthier, as well!"