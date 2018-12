With no roads, just canals and bridges connecting more than 100 little islands, Venice is one of Italy’s (and the world’s) most alluring destinations. Luckily, I was able to explore this historic floating city and all it had to offer a 5-lb. diva pup.

Hotel: NH Collecton Venezia Palazzo Barocci

Puppy Perks: This pet-friendly luxury hotel is situated directly on the Grand Canal of Venice. Because of this, they have their own private water dock which provides extreme convenience when arriving and departing the hotel. No lugging bags through the streets and bridges of Venice, trying to find your lodging.

Upon arriving to the NH collection Venezia Palazzo Barocci, I was greeted with a warm welcome of smiling faces, hugs and kisses from the staff while my human was treated to espresso, a light snack and even a glass of prosecco! One of the employees even brought me water to drink after my long journey.

My room was a Junior Suite on the second floor with a Grand Canal View and Terrace. The room was immaculately clean with a sleek, modern vibe.

To Do: The entire city is extremely pet-friendly, and I met many local Venetian pups along the streets, in cafés, on the Vaporetto to the other islands and even in restaurants.