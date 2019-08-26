Take Your Pup on a National Dog Day Date with One of These Free, Pet-Friendly Guided Walks

Image zoom Courtesy Rover.com

It’s National Dog Day, did you remember to get your furry friend a gift?

No worries if you didn’t, because Rover.com has the prefect treat already lined up for you.

The online pet care service provider recently introduced Dog’s Day Out, a series of free self-guided city walks that are curated for canines.

So far, Rover.com has created walks for 20 different U.S. cities, places like Chicago, New York City, Seattle, Boston, San Francisco and more.

The routes range from under one mile to three miles and each route is sprinkled with dog-friendly stops: parks, trails, bars, restaurants and more.

For dog-human walking duos looking for more, Rover.com also offers a downloadable audio file for each walk. The audio provides narration for the stroll, along with additional tips.

For a complete list of the guided walks available, and more information on Rover, visit Rover.com.