Presenting the Top 10 Pet-Friendly Airports in the U.S., Just in Time for the Holidays

As the holiday season approaches like a fast-moving snowstorm, people the world over are making travel plans to visit family and friends. Often included in these travel plans are our furry comrades; pets we can’t bear to leave behind for a holiday vacation.

As you book your travel for the holidays and beyond, Upgraded Points has a list you should be checking twice. The travel resource website recently conducted a study to find the most pet-friendly airport in the United States, and the results came just in time for the holidays.

To come up with this list of American airports, Upgraded Points considered several factors. Since it is a federal regulation that all airports have a pet relief area in each terminal for service animals, the site didn’t look for the presence of a pet relief area but how many relief areas there were, where they were located, what amenities they offered and which pets they were open to.

Airports received more points for having additional pet facilities like a dog park, pet day care and onsite boarding. After taking a look at how each U.S. airport measured up, here are the top 10 pet-friendly airports as determined by Upgraded Points.