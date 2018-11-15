Presenting the Top 10 Pet-Friendly Airports in the U.S., Just in Time for the Holidays

As the holiday season approaches like a fast-moving snowstorm, people the world over are making travel plans to visit family and friends. Often included in these travel plans are our furry comrades; pets we can’t bear to leave behind for a holiday vacation.
As you book your travel for the holidays and beyond, Upgraded Points has a list you should be checking twice. The travel resource website recently conducted a study to find the most pet-friendly airport in the United States, and the results came just in time for the holidays.
To come up with this list of American airports, Upgraded Points considered several factors. Since it is a federal regulation that all airports have a pet relief area in each terminal for service animals, the site didn’t look for the presence of a pet relief area but how many relief areas there were, where they were located, what amenities they offered and which pets they were open to.
Airports received more points for having additional pet facilities like a dog park, pet day care and onsite boarding. After taking a look at how each U.S. airport measured up, here are the top 10 pet-friendly airports as determined by Upgraded Points.
- New York City’s John F. Kennedy: This airport offers multiple terminals with luxe pet relief areas after security check points. These areas are open to all travelers with pets. Additionally, the airport’s Terminal 5 features a patio where travelers and their pets can relax and enjoy the fresh air. JFK also has The ARK, a 24/7 facility that provides care and veterinary services to all animals traveling via cargo or boarding.
- Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport: The ATL airport has post-security relief areas in every concourse and a large dog park — complete with doggie bags and benches — before security, where everyone can stretch their feet and paws. This airport also has a 24/7 boarding facility.
- Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport: This airport has post-security relief areas and those located before security are outside and beautifully designed.
- Los Angeles Airport: LAX has more pet reliefs stations than any other airport.
- Minneapolis St.Paul International Airport: This airport features a facility affiliated with the Animal Humane Society that will board, groom and train your pet while you are away.
- Austin-Bergstrom International Airport: This Texas airport has a “Dog Walk” where canines can relax, enjoy the drinking fountain and do their business.
- Reno-Tahoe International Airport: Along with having nice facilities for pets, this airport also has the Paws for Passengers program, which helps travelers with service animals navigate the airport.
- Dallas Love Field Airport: DAL has a large outside area for dogs to burn energy before getting on a flight.
- Denver International Airport: Pets can get pampered as you travel at DEN’s Paradise 4 Paws pet resort.
- Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport: This large airport has plenty of pet relief areas so you and your dog will never search for a bathroom for long.