Colorado Mountain Lion Safely Relocated After Curious Pet Dog Finds Big Cat Under Family's Deck

This Boulder mountain lion sighting is one of 17 to occur in the Colorado city since Jan. 15, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Homeowners might expect to find chipmunks, rabbits, and raccoons living under their decks, but a Boulder, Colorado family was shocked to discover something a bit larger living near their house.

According to a release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), a pet dog found a wild mountain lion lying down beneath the deck of a Boulder home on Sunday. In response to the discovery, the pooch's family contacted the authorities for help handling the animal.

Professionals with animal handling experience from CPW, Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, and the Boulder Police Department responded to the call. They worked together to remove the wild animal from under the deck safely.

CPW wildlife officer Tyler Asnicar tranquilized the big cat and, with help from the other officers, removed the mountain lion from the residence and released the animal into a remote area several hours later.

Before letting the animal go, CPW checked the mountain lion's health. In their release, which includes a video of the mountain lion returning to the wild, CPW shared that the big cat weighed around 115 pounds and was in good condition.

CPW added that there had been 17 mountain lion sightings near the city of Boulder since Jan. 15. Mountain lion sightings often increase in the area around this time of year because big cats follow their prey down from higher elevations to areas closer to cities and towns.

"Always be aware, but don't be worried," Asnicar said in CPW's release about how Boulder residents should treat mountain lions. "Cats are going to come and go, it is not a new thing and it isn't going to go away, so know that if you are out and about in town you have a chance of coming upon a mountain lion or other predators as well like bears, coyotes, and foxes. So keep an eye on your pets, keep an eye on your kids and teach them what to do if they were to encounter a mountain lion or bear."

The CPW website recommends that those who live in an area known to have mountain lion activity install outside lighting to detract big cats from their property, closely monitor their pets and kids while outdoors, keep livestock in barns at night, and never mind feed wildlife.

If you encounter a mountain lion, CPW advises that you never approach the animal. Instead, calmly and slowly back away while trying to make yourself appear as big as possible.

Colorado residents who spot a mountain lion in or near a populated area should report the animal directly to Colorado Parks and Wildlife by calling CPW's Denver office at 303-291-7227 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or by calling Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501 if outside of normal business hours.