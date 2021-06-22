Thousands of Pet Products Are Wildly Discounted This Amazon Prime Day - Including Dog DNA Tests for $64 Off

If you adopted a dog during the pandemic and want to learn more about your companion, the Embark Dog DNA Breed & Health Test Kit could be your most coveted Prime Day purchase. From a single cheek swab, the company screens for more than 350 dog breeds and more than 190 genetic diseases through a partnership with the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. You can send a downloadable report of findings directly to your vet. Plus, Embark will notify you if pups with similar DNA have been tested, which could allow you to connect with your pet's relatives.