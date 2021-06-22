Thousands of Pet Products Are Wildly Discounted This Amazon Prime Day - Including Dog DNA Tests for $64 Off
Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived, and there's something for everyone in the family - including your furry friends. The annual sale contains deals on thousands of pet products, and shoppers can save big on everything from chew toys to grooming brushes.
Most discounts are incredibly steep, but Prime members are eligible for even bigger markdowns. If you sign up for a free 30-day trial, you'll receive up to 40 percent off Amazon's in-house pet brands Kitzy and Wag, whose best-selling dry dog food is perfect for canines of all ages. Here are 15 of the best pet deals to shop right now:
- The Pet Portal Dog or Cat Slicker Brush, $16.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Embark Dog DNA Breed & Health Test Kit, $135 (orig. $199)
- Amzpets Dog Toys for Aggressive Chewers, Set of 7, $22.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags, $9.59 with Prime membership (orig. $14.99)
- Wag Dry Dog Food, 24-Pound Bag, $22.79 with Prime membership (orig. $37.99)
- Kitzy Dry Cat Food, 12-Pound Bag, $14.39 with Prime membership (orig. $25.24)
- Solimo Flea and Tick Topical Treatment for Dogs, 6 Doses, $54.39 with Prime membership (orig. $67.99)
- PetArmor Plus Flea & Tick Prevention for Cats, $21.24 (orig. $32.99)
- Furbo Treat Tossing, Full HD Wifi Pet Camera, $118 with Prime membership (orig. $169)
- Amazon Basics Medium Cat Scratching Post, $17.84 with Prime membership (orig. $27.99)
- Amazon Basics Waterproof Anti-Slip Silicone Pet Food and Water Bowl Mat, $10.65 with Prime membership (orig. $18.99)
- Wellness WellBites Turkey & Duck Recipe Soft & Chewy Dog Treats, $6.33 with Prime membership (orig. $9.99)
- Wellness Core Tiny Tasters Cat Treats, 12 Pack, $7.90 with Prime membership (orig. $11.28)
- Friends Forever Orthopedic Dog Bed, $64.67 (orig. $99.99)
- Amazon Basics Two-Door Top-Load Hard-Sided Pet Travel Carrier, $22.39 with Prime membership (orig. $31.99)
The top-rated Dog or Cat Slicker Brush from The Pet Portal is just $17 - a full 32 percent off - for the occasion. Its stainless steel bristles are gentle enough for the most sensitive pets, but still effective at removing dirt, debris, and loose fur with minimal effort. Reviewers rave about the brush's self-cleaning feature, which releases fur by retracting the bristles. "My dog absolutely LOVED this…cleaning is super easy with just the push of a button," one wrote.
Buy It! The Pet Portal Dog or Cat Slicker Brush, $16.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
If you adopted a dog during the pandemic and want to learn more about your companion, the Embark Dog DNA Breed & Health Test Kit could be your most coveted Prime Day purchase. From a single cheek swab, the company screens for more than 350 dog breeds and more than 190 genetic diseases through a partnership with the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. You can send a downloadable report of findings directly to your vet. Plus, Embark will notify you if pups with similar DNA have been tested, which could allow you to connect with your pet's relatives.
Buy It! Embark Dog DNA Breed & Health Test Kit, $135 (orig. $199); amazon.com
Prime Day ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on June 22, so shop your favorite pet products ASAP to secure these larger-than-life deals. For more must-see markdowns, check out this roundup of celebrity-loved Levi's.
