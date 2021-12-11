These 5 Pet Carriers Make Travel So Much Easier, and Prices Start at Just $28

There are many different styles of pet carriers on the market including backpacks, strollers, expandable crates, rolling suitcases, and more. Each is specifically designed to keep your pet comfortable and safe, and make it easy for you to tote them around. These standard pet carriers are best for small dogs, cats, and petite animals like rabbits and ferrets. Backpacks are ideal for animals that weigh 15 pounds or less since carrying too much weight could injure your back and shoulders. For pets who weigh more than that you'll want to consider the rolling suitcase design or the 5-in-1 carrier that transforms into a stroller. For pet owners who are planning on flying, the PetAmi backpack, Prodigen duffle, and Siivton carrier are all airline-approved