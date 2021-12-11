These 5 Pet Carriers Make Travel So Much Easier, and Prices Start at Just $28
Most pet parents would jump at the opportunity to take their pets with them everywhere, if they could. Sometimes it isn't possible, but with the right travel essentials it can be a lot easier. When you think of a pet carrier you might imagine a hard plastic crate, but thankfully there are more comfortable and dependable options out there. Whether you're traveling for the holidays or going on vacation with your furry companion, having a reliable pet carrier can make all the difference — especially if you're flying. Amazon has an abundance of options and we've rounded up five bags that are incredibly convenient.
There are many different styles of pet carriers on the market including backpacks, strollers, expandable crates, rolling suitcases, and more. Each is specifically designed to keep your pet comfortable and safe, and make it easy for you to tote them around. These standard pet carriers are best for small dogs, cats, and petite animals like rabbits and ferrets. Backpacks are ideal for animals that weigh 15 pounds or less since carrying too much weight could injure your back and shoulders. For pets who weigh more than that you'll want to consider the rolling suitcase design or the 5-in-1 carrier that transforms into a stroller. For pet owners who are planning on flying, the PetAmi backpack, Prodigen duffle, and Siivton carrier are all airline-approved
All of the pet carriers below have hundreds if not thousands of rave reviews from Amazon shoppers who swear by them. Several satisfied customers say the 5-in-1 carrier is a must-buy and "worth every penny" even though it has a higher price tag. It can be used as a backpack, shoulder bag, carseat, stroller, and rolling suitcase, so you can't go wrong. The most popular bag on our list is the Prodigen airline-approved duffle that has nearly 9,000 five-star ratings.
"I was really pleased when I opened the package and delighted with the quality of this carrier [the Prodigen duffle]. I used it for the first time a couple of days ago to take my kitty to the vet, and getting him in through the top was easy and stress free," wrote one five-star reviewer. "The size is good for my 14-pound cat. He seemed quite comfortable and calm and had room to turn around. Even my vet was impressed with it!"
Treat yourself and your pet to one of these cozy carriers and you'll be able to travel with less stress and hassle. Plus, it can help keep your furry friend calm especially if you have their favorite blanket and toy inside. Check out the full list of pet carriers Amazon shoppers swear by and shop them for as little as $28.
