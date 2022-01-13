Pet Bearded Dragons Linked to Salmonella Outbreak, CDC Warns Not to 'Kiss or Snuggle' Reptiles

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak of Salmonella Uganda — linked to pet bearded dragons — that has infected at least 44 people across 25 states

A popular pet reptile might be responsible for a nationwide Salmonella outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating an outbreak of Salmonella Uganda that has infected at least 44 people across 25 states. Of the 33 infected people interviewed, 21 (64%) had recent contact with a bearded dragon or the pet's supplies.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The number of infected people might be higher, as many people with Salmonella recover without medical care and are not tested for it.

The majority of reported cases for this outbreak came from Washington and Wisconsin (four from each). The ages of the infected range from under one to 84, with eight infections in children under age 5.

Since the first illness was reported on Dec. 24, 2020, at least 15 people have been hospitalized due to the outbreak. No deaths have been reported.

In November, the Oregon Health Authority collected samples from an infected person's pet bearded dragon. Tests on the samples revealed Salmonella, similar to the bacteria in reported cases linked to this outbreak.

RELATED VIDEO: Sumatran Tiger Cub takes First Steps Outside at London Zoo

Bearded dragons can carry Salmonella germs in their droppings, even if they look clean and healthy. The germs can then spread to their bodies and the areas where they live and roam, as well as to anyone who touches the reptile before touching their mouth. Symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

The CDC recommends that bearded dragon owners wash their hands after handling their pet or its equipment and keep their reptiles' habitats clean. The federal agency also advises animal lovers not to "kiss or snuggle" bearded dragons and not eat or drink around the pets.