10 Pet Advent Calendars that Let Cats and Dogs Join the Holiday Celebration
Count down to the holidays with your cat or dog with one of these pet advent calendars filled with treats and toys
Merry Meows
Advent calendars aren't just for humans. Now, cats and dogs can join the holiday tradition with pet advent calendars packed with treats and toys. Read on to find the right advent calendar for your pet.
Buy it: Merry Makings 12-Days of Thrills Cat Toy Advent Calendar, $12.99; Petco.com
'Tis the Season for Snacking
Get your dog excited for the holidays with a delicious daily grain-free treat.
Buy it: Advent Calendar for Dogs, $9.98; SamsClub.com
Go Fish
Feline fish fans can enjoy 24 days of salmon and seaweed treats with this advent calendar.
Buy it: Snif-Snax Happy Holiday Advent Calendar, $9.99; Chewy.com
12 Days of Toys
Give your cat 12 days of play with an advent calendar brimming with colorful toys.
Buy it: Holiday Advent Calendar Cat Toy Gift Set, $10.00; Target.com
Mix and Match
For dogs who love treats and toys equally, this advent calendar has both!
Buy it: Advent Calendar For Dogs, $44.99; Costco.com
Daily Feast
Make every dinner in December a treat for your feline with this advent calendar filled with cans of Fancy Feast cat food.
Buy it: Purina Fancy Feast Advent Calendar, $24.99; Amazon.com
The Gift that Squeaks
Does your dog get joy from toys? This advent calendar has a squeaky holiday-themed toy in each numbered box.
Buy it: Holiday Advent Calendar, $64.99; ZippyPaws.com
Sweet Treat
This chic canine advent calendar has a tasty cookie tucked behind each bone-shaped door.
Buy it: Advent Cookie Calendar, $59.95; Wufers.com
Life Can Be a Dream
This advent calendar is filled with rawhide-free DreamBone treats for pups.
Buy it! DreamBone Holiday Rawhide-Free Collection, $14.99; Amazon.com
Box of Bliss
Add a snack to your cat's day with this advent calendar full of treats with flavors inspired by the holidays.
Buy it: Lily's Kitchen Christmas Cat Advent Calendar, $31.99; Amazon.com