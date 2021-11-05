10 Pet Advent Calendars that Let Cats and Dogs Join the Holiday Celebration

Count down to the holidays with your cat or dog with one of these pet advent calendars filled with treats and toys

By Kelli Bender November 05, 2021 03:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Merry Meows

Credit: petco

Advent calendars aren't just for humans. Now, cats and dogs can join the holiday tradition with pet advent calendars packed with treats and toys. Read on to find the right advent calendar for your pet. 

Buy it: Merry Makings 12-Days of Thrills Cat Toy Advent Calendar, $12.99; Petco.com

'Tis the Season for Snacking

Credit: sams club

Get your dog excited for the holidays with a delicious daily grain-free treat. 

Buy it: Advent Calendar for Dogs, $9.98; SamsClub.com

Go Fish

Credit: chewy

Feline fish fans can enjoy 24 days of salmon and seaweed treats with this advent calendar. 

Buy it: Snif-Snax Happy Holiday Advent Calendar, $9.99; Chewy.com

12 Days of Toys

Credit: target

Give your cat 12 days of play with an advent calendar brimming with colorful toys. 

Buy it: Holiday Advent Calendar Cat Toy Gift Set, $10.00; Target.com

Mix and Match

Credit: costco

For dogs who love treats and toys equally, this advent calendar has both!

Buy it: Advent Calendar For Dogs, $44.99; Costco.com

Daily Feast

Credit: purina

Make every dinner in December a treat for your feline with this advent calendar filled with cans of Fancy Feast cat food.

Buy it: Purina Fancy Feast Advent Calendar, $24.99; Amazon.com

The Gift that Squeaks

Credit: zippy paws

Does your dog get joy from toys? This advent calendar has a squeaky holiday-themed toy in each numbered box.

Buy it: Holiday Advent Calendar, $64.99; ZippyPaws.com

Sweet Treat

Credit: wufers

This chic canine advent calendar has a tasty cookie tucked behind each bone-shaped door. 

Buy it: Advent Cookie Calendar, $59.95; Wufers.com

Life Can Be a Dream

Credit: dreambone

This advent calendar is filled with rawhide-free DreamBone treats for pups. 

Buy it! DreamBone Holiday Rawhide-Free Collection, $14.99; Amazon.com

Box of Bliss

Credit: lily's kitchen

Add a snack to your cat's day with this advent calendar full of treats with flavors inspired by the holidays. 

Buy it: Lily's Kitchen Christmas Cat Advent Calendar, $31.99; Amazon.com 

By Kelli Bender