Turn Your Cat's and Dog's Paw Prints Into Christmas Tree Ornaments with These DIY Clay Kits

The key to making any Christmas tree unique is to fill it with ornaments and decorations that carry special, personal meanings. Think pieces themed to your favorite shows or funny options that remind you of an inside joke. Even better, ornaments that relate to your family members will make your tree truly the heart of any home — and don't forget the four-legged member of your family.
Anyone who loves their pets knows they're as much a part of the family as any human, and Amazon is selling DIY kits that turn their paw prints into personalized ornaments. The Happy Howlidays kits by Pearhead come with a bag of clay to make the mold for your cat or dog's paw print impression, plus ribbons to hang up on your tree. You can even get one on sale for 71 percent off (only $3 at the moment) and yes, they'll deliver before Christmas if you order now. As expected, these kits are selling fast before the holidays, already topping Amazon's best-seller charts.
Buy It! Pearhead Happy Howlidays Paw Print Keepsake Ornament Kit, $2.85 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com
To shape the ornament, just knead the clay for a few minutes, roll it out on a flat surface, cut it out with the shaping ring, and press the pin that comes with the kit down on the top of the clay to create the hole for hanging your ornament. Then comes the fun part: Clean and dry your pet's paw, push it gently against the clay to make the impression, and let it air dry for up to 48 hours in a cool, shaded place. Once it's dry, you can hang it up on your tree for a holiday treat.
More than 2,400 shoppers have given the kit a five-star rating, with pet parents calling it an easy-to-use kit that doesn't dry too fast, so it's forgiving enough to re-knead the clay in case you make a mistake. "I absolutely love these ornaments," wrote a reviewer. "It was a bit tricky to get my pups to cooperate (understandably so), so I recommend doing this with another person to help calm the pup down and give them some treats during it. I keep these ornaments up year round because they are so sweet and remind me of how my parents have our baby hand/footprints in a cute frame up in their house."
Another shopper said the kit comes with enough clay to make more than just one ornament, so it's perfect for families with multiple pets. "The 'dough' used to make the impressions isn't messy at all and so easy to work with," they said. "I had no idea it would be this easy of a project! The 'dough' [has a] Play-Doh-type consistency and once it dries, it would be an almost impossibility to break unlike other cast impressions. I had enough of the 'dough' to make an impression of the huge paw of my 125-pound lab and enough left over for another print for my 15-pound dachshund! Will treasure these ornaments for a lifetime."
Since Pearhead's Happy Howlidays kit is on sale for 71 percent off right now and so popular during the holidays, you should pick one (or multiple) sets up fast. If it sells out, Amazon reviewers also love this $17 paw print keepsake kit that comes with letterpresses to further personalize the ornaments. Both are fast-sellers and deliver by Christmas, so grab yours before the holidays are over.
Buy It! Ultimate Paw Print Christmas Ornament Keepsake Kit (Makes 2), $16.95; amazon.com
