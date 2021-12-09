Turn Your Cat's and Dog's Paw Prints Into Christmas Tree Ornaments with These DIY Clay Kits

Another shopper said the kit comes with enough clay to make more than just one ornament, so it's perfect for families with multiple pets. "The 'dough' used to make the impressions isn't messy at all and so easy to work with," they said. "I had no idea it would be this easy of a project! The 'dough' [has a] Play-Doh-type consistency and once it dries, it would be an almost impossibility to break unlike other cast impressions. I had enough of the 'dough' to make an impression of the huge paw of my 125-pound lab and enough left over for another print for my 15-pound dachshund! Will treasure these ornaments for a lifetime."