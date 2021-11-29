Yappy.com has created a customizable board game for dog owners that allows pet parents to add their canine's likeness to game night easily

Make Your Pet the Star of Game Night With This Customizable Board Game Featuring Your Dog

Behold! The perfect gift for gamers who also happen to be dog owners.

Yappy.com, a personalized shop for pets and their humans, has introduced a new creation that can make your pet the star of game night: "Your Dog" Breaks The Internet: Personalized Board Game.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As the name reveals, this board game can be customized with your canine's likeness or that of another pooch in your life. Before you purchase the game, it is easy to make it personal but adding a pet's name and illustrated portrait. This information is used throughout the board game, including in the game's name, on the player pieces, and more.

Once you have your paws on your unique version of the game, you can help your canine rise to fame and break the internet by expertly navigating the board and avoiding scandals that would ruin your pup's influencer reputation.

"Made especially with your dog in mind, this game includes a fully personalized game board which is star-studded with your dog's name, yappy icon, and silhouette. It also comes with six different Dog playing pieces, one dice (die), plus Scandal, Audition, and Hooman playing cards," Yappy.com details about the game on their site.

Dog Custom Board Game Credit: Courtesy of Yappy.com

The "Your Dog" Breaks The Internet: Personalized Board Game is available exclusively on Yappy.com for $33.24.