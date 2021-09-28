Permanently Startled Rescue Cat Shocks Social Media with His Sweet, Expressive Face

Natalia Zhdanova of Rostov, Russia, found Fedya the cat struggling in her backyard when the Instagram famous feline was just a few days old and nursed the pet back to full health

This adorable cat is taking the internet by storm thanks to his permanently startled expression.

Natalia Zhdanova, 40, found Fedya as a weak and sickly stray in her backyard when the cat was just a few days old. Zhdanova quickly noticed her new kitten had misaligned eyes —giving him a surprised look — and issues using his back legs.

She nursed the orphaned kitten to health and her neighbor's cat, named Handsome, came over every day to help nurture the little pet.

"He was very weak and was dying. Handsome cleaned and licked Fedya and became like a father figure to him," Zhdanova told SWNS.

Gradually, Fedya gained strength and began to grow, but his face remained unchanged. The cause of the cat's unusual expression is still unclear.

Zhdanova, who makes educational books for children in Rostov, Russia, said: "We're not sure if it's a genetic deformity or if he was dropped by his mum as a kitten."

"Now he is much healthier. He is a very sweet, gentle, playful, and intelligent cat. He purrs very loudly," she added.

Fedya, who was found when he was just one week old, is now a healthy adult at one year and nine months.

"He is inseparable with Handsome," Zhdanova said of the loyal feline who helped with Fedya's recovery. "They are the best of friends."

