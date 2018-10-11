Chocolates, Costumes and Everything Else Pet Owners Need to Watch Out for on Halloween

Want to here something real spooky? Halloween is full of pet dangers.

Don’t stress! Where there are issues there are answers. And PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin is the man with the expertise.

One of the most dangerous issues that can arise during Halloween comes from the candy. Both chocolate and raisins are extremely toxic to dogs, and both of these ingredients can be found in plenty of candy. So to be safe, never leave your Halloween candy unattended. When you are done trick-or-treating, make sure to store your sweet haul in a place where your pets can’t reach it.

While many animals might love having costumed guests stop by the house, not all pets adore a parade of strangers. If your cat or dog is more skittish around new company, provide them a safe space set away from the action where they can rest and eat in peace during the festivities.

To learn more about what pet owners should prepare for on Halloween, watch the video above.