WATCH: Animal-Loving Kids Try to Stump This Expert Vet with Their Wild Pet Questions

Can turtles hear? I used to not know, but I do now. And so does 7-year-old Gabriela.

We gave a group of animal-loving kids the chance to ask our PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin any pet question they could think up, and they didn’t go easy on the guy. These are queries many adults may not know the answers to.

But Dr. Antin didn’t have any trouble providing the info these children were looking for — and some they may not have expected.

Can’t get enough of cats, dogs and other furry friends? Click here to get the cutest pet news and photos delivered directly to your inbox.

Did you know, in many cases, a rat makes a better pet than a hamster? Rats that don’t come from the depths of the New York City subway are clean, social, interactive, smart and great groomers. Plus, rats are far less likely to bite their owners than hamsters.

So, what did we learn today? Give rats a chance!