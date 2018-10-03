Three Simple Ways to Help Your Dog Overcome Separation Anxiety

It’s always nice to know your dog cares, but sometimes that devotion can turn into separation anxiety.

When left at home alone, dogs with separation anxiety can become destructive and distraught.

Separation anxiety can stem from numerous factors, including your dog’s past history.

PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin knows that watching a dog struggle with separation anxiety can be troubling for owners. He has three simple tricks to try to help you help your pet cope with your departure in a healthy way.

The first thing Dr. Antin recommends is distractions. Try giving your dog a puzzle toy or treat when you leave, so he or she is occupied with something fun and rewarding while you walk out the door.

To hear the rest of the Pet Vet’s advice for helping canines with separation anxiety, check out the video above.