The Most Canada Crime Ever: Pair Charged for Feeding Wild Bears Tim Hortons Doughnuts

If you give a bear a doughnut, chances are you will end up in court.

That’s what happened to Randy Scott and Megan Hiltz, reports The Cranbrook Daily Townsman.

The two were charged with feeding and attempting to feed dangerous wildlife, which is prohibited under British Columbia’s Wildlife Act, according to British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS).

Scott and Hiltz of Victoria, British Columbia, reportedly gave Canada’s wild bears a unique treat, allegedly hand-feeding the animals doughnut holes from Tim Hortons also known as “Timbits.”

“During the summer of 2017, BCCOS in the Peace region received complaints regarding individuals posting pictures on social media of bears being unlawfully fed. Yesterday charges were laid under the BC Wildlife Act concerning this matter. Two individuals are scheduled to appear in Ft Nelson Court on Nov 5,” BCCOS posted on its Facebook page along with a shot of the crime.

A photo of a bear being fed a doughnut hole also appears on Randy Scott’s Facebook page, though the identity of the feeder is not clear in the shot.

CTV News reports Scott also had a post on his Facebook —which has since been deleted — that showed several bears being fed doughnut holes with the text “thousand timbits ready for bear feeding.”