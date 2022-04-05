A pet peacock named Blue escaped their Pennsylvania home by riding on top of his owner's van to a different neighborhood, where Mt. Lebanon police officers caught him

Penn. Pet Peacock Escapes and 'Secretly' Rides on Owner's Van Before Getting Caught by the Police

Pennslyvania police officers went on a wild goose chase to save a pet peacock on Monday.

According to KDKA, Pennsylvania's Mt. Lebanon Police Department received a call about a peacock on the loose in a local neighborhood and dispatched officers to capture the wayward bird.

The Mt. Lebanon Police Department documented their pursuit of the pet peacock, which they later learned was named Blue, on Facebook.

"Just another typical Monday with a Peacock running loose," the department wrote on social media, along with a video of the bird running away from officers.

"After a brief chase the bird was captured safely. Now to figure out where it came from…," the Mt. Lebanon Police Department added in their Facebook post, which also included a photo of an officer holding the peacock.

Commenters on the police department's posts welcomed the birds' surprising visit.

"I will gladly give him a home on my farm if he needs a place to go!" one individual commented.

Runaway peacock Credit: Mt. Lebanon Police Department

Finding a home for the peacock didn't end up being necessary. Police officers later learned that the brightly-colored bird belonged to a Washington County resident, who keeps the animal as a pet.

The Mt. Lebanon Police Department located the peacock's owner by reviewing traffic footage, where they found a clip of the bird sneaking out of the house by riding on the top of his owner's work van.

"Case Closed…. The peacock's owner was located after reviewing the traffic cams. We discovered that he secretly hitched a ride to work with his owner all the way from Washington County. 'Blue' has been returned safe and sound…," the police department wrote in their Facebook update about the bird, which features a shot from traffic cameras of the peacock on the roof of a vehicle.